Henton leads No. 25 Providence over Marquette

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- LaDontae Henton played like a man possessed Sunday afternoon.

The senior forward logged his fifth double-double of the season with a game-high 25 points and 15 rebounds and grabbed his 1,000th career rebound in the process as the 25th ranked Providence Friars toppled Big East foe the Marquette Golden Eagles 77-66 on Sunday at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

”I hope our team takes on LaDontae’s personality coming down the stretch here, because he was a possessed man today,“ Providence coach Ed Cooley said. ”When you’ve got that senior sense of urgency, he showed that urgency and willed us, especially when it started getting tight we were trying to get him the ball in a lot of different ways.

Henton became the seventh player in program history to have 1,000 points and 1,000 boards and is now less than 20 points away from joining former Friars standout Ryan Gomes as the only two Providence players to finish their careers with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

“They mean a lot, to be a part of something so great,” Henton said about the achievements. “But it’s more important to share it with my teammates and be able to get wins like this.”

Junior forward Tyler Harris had a strong first half and finished with 13 points, and sophomore guard Kris Dunn sliced up the defense for 16 points and nine assists for the Friars.

“They have two stars,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “Kris Dunn reminds me of like a John Wall-type player. He’s an NBA talent. He’s going to go really high in the draft. He’s a big time player.”

Duane Wilson, a redshirt freshman guard, totaled a team-high 22 points and guard Matt Carlino contributed 21 points for Marquette (11-17, 3-13). The Golden Eagles lost their fifth game in a row and are 3-10 since the start of 2015.

“I thought Duane was terrific,” said Wojciechowski. “I thought he and Matt, those two kids in particular, competed at the level you need to compete in the Big East conference. I wish we had more guys follow suit, but Duane was very good and gave us a chance.”

After dominating the latter portion of the first half, Providence stretched its double-digit halftime lead to as many as 24 points early in the second half. A late push by Marquette brought the score within five with 2:00 to play, but that was as close as the Golden Eagles would come.

“I think more than anything, it was our defense,” said Wojciechowski. “We just got manhandled on the defensive boards. They scored 18 points on second shots and we got zero. You can’t give a team like that multiple shots at the basket.”

Marquette jumped ahead by six at 17-11 early in the first half on back-to-back 3-pointers from Wilson, but Providence responded with six straight points to reclaim a one-point lead.

Harris scored all 11 of his first-half points in the final 11:55 of the period and helped spark a 26-10 run for the Friars, giving them an 11-point lead, 40-29, heading into halftime.

Henton, who didn’t score until a driving layup with 7:37 in the first half, finished the half with nine points and seven rebounds. With his third board of the game, Henton registered his 1,000th career rebound and was given a standing ovation by the Friar faithful.

“He just started attacking the offensive glass and we didn’t block him out and he scored layups,” Wojciechowski said. “He’s a big time player.”

“It’s March now, it’s coming down the stretch,” Henton said. “I‘m just doing everything to help my team win, and guys out there (are) battling and fighting, so I‘m out there doing the same.”

Wilson had nine points and Carlino added seven for the Golden Eagles in the first half.

NOTES: Marquette is 14-6 in the all-time series against No. 25 Providence. The Golden Eagles handled the Friars in their first meeting of the year, winning 75-66 on Jan. 3.... Marquette led the Big East in steals per game (7.9) entering Sunday. Golden Eagles graduate student G and leading scorer Matt Carlino led the conference in 3-pointers made per game (2.7). ... Providence is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2004, when the team was No. 21. ... Friars senior F LaDontae Henton, the Big East’s leading scorer, is 17 points shy of becoming the second player in school history to have 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. ... Marquette closes out the campaign with home games against St. John’s on Wednesday and DePaul on Saturday. Providence is at Seton Hall on Wednesday before hosting No. 23 Butler in its regular season finale next Saturday.