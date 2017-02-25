Friars rally from 12 down, beat Golden Eagles

Rodney Bullock converted his second late tip-in with 19.9 seconds left and Providence rallied from 12 points down to score a 73-69 Big East home victory over Marquette in a battle of NCAA Tournament bubble teams on Saturday.

The Friars, winning their fourth straight, held the Golden Eagles without a field goal for the final 7:20, outscoring the visitors 21-5 down the stretch to improve to 18-11, 8-8 in the conference.

The win, pulled off on a slippery court caused by condensation, was the second tight victory of the season for the Friars over the Golden Eagles (17-11, 8-8). Last month, the Friars beat the Golden Eagles 79-78, their first win ever at Marquette.

On Saturday, Bullock scored 14 of his 20 points and grabbed six of his 10 rebounds in the second half -- and delivered nine points in the closing minutes while Providence cranked up the defense.

Kyron Cartwright added 16 points and eight assists and Jalen Lindsey and Isaiah Jackson 10 apiece for the Friars, who won despite missing 12 of their 29 free throws.

Freshman Markus Howard led the Eagles with 24 points but was hampered by foul trouble in a second half that saw Marquette lose two players to fouls. Howard, who leads the nation in 3-point percentage, was 6 of 8 from behind the arc, raising his school freshman 3-point record to 74.

The Eagles, No. 2 in the country in 3-point percentage, were 11 of 20 from behind the arc.

Katin Reinhardt scored 12 points for Marquette, which took control of the game with a 21-8 run, but missed a late shot that could give his team the lead. Sam Hauser appeared to be fouled on the rebound, but the ball went off him and out of bounds with 3.7 seconds left.

The floor slickness, in a building that also houses a minor league hockey team and with temperatures unseasonably warm outside, first surfaced during the home team's morning shootaround. It was there throughout the first half and the officials got the go-ahead from both coaches to keep playing.

However, in the second half, any slip by a player resulted in a stoppage but not in a traveling call -- the team just taking the ball out of bounds. It was the same for slipping either out of bounds or into the backcourt.

The Golden Eagles end their regular season with a pair of tough road games, at Xavier and at home against Creighton, while the Friars host DePaul and visit St. John's.

They then move on to New York for the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.