Preview: Marquette vs. San Diego State

After cruising to double-digit wins in the first two rounds of the Wooden Legacy, Marquette should receive its first test against San Diego State in Sunday’s championship game in Anaheim, Calif. The Aztecs are coming off an impressive 86-80 win over previously unbeaten Creighton in Friday’s semifinal, while Marquette rolled to a 16-point win over George Washington. One game after facing national player of the year candidate Doug McDermott, the Aztecs will be charged with slowing down Marquette big man Davante Gardner, who has averaged 19 points and nine rebounds in the tournament.

The Aztecs were picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West preseason poll, but Friday’s win placed them back on the national radar. “We have a lot of work to do prior to Sunday,” Marquette coach Buzz Williams said. “San Diego State is an NCAA Tournament team; they always have long, really athletic players that play really hard and want to play a high possession game.” Sunday’s contest might feel like a home game for the Aztecs, with a large contingent of fans expected to make the fairly short drive from San Diego.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MARQUETTE (5-2): The Golden Eagles began the tournament ranked among the nation’s worst in offensive efficiency, but have looked sharp in their last two games. “It’s more Marquette-like,” Williams said. “We’re moving the ball. We’re learning to understand the value of a possession. Since last Friday, we’ve been doing right.” The Golden Eagles need a bounce-back game from forward Jamil Wilson, who battled foul trouble and scored five points Friday after scoring a career-high 24 points Thursday against Cal State Fullerton.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (4-1): Point guard Xavier Thames scored a career-high 26 points against the Bluejays, and coach Steve Fisher wasn’t surprised by the strong performance. “I expect Xavier Thames to play the way he did,” Fisher said. “He’s a fifth-year senior. He’s been there, done that. He knows how to lead, he knows how to win.” Fisher has also been pleased by the play of forward Winston Shepard, who recorded his first career double-double against Creighton and has been a defensive force during the first two games of the tournament.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State has won 96 straight games when leading with five minutes to play.

2. Marquette is 3-0 all-time against San Diego State, but the teams are meeting for the first time since 1975.

3. The Aztecs are 38-2 over their last 40 games when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 79, Marquette 73