San Diego State 67, Marquette 59: Xavier Thames scored a career-high 29 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Aztecs held off the Golden Eagles in the championship game of the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim’s Honda Center.

Josh Davis grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for San Diego State (5-1), which defeated its second straight Big East opponent after beating previously unbeaten Creighton on Friday. Winston Shepard collected eight points and six rebounds for the Aztecs, who won despite shooting 39.3 percent from the field.

Deonte Burton scored 15 points and Derrick Wilson contributed nine points and five rebounds for Marquette (5-3), which missed 10 of its 11 shots from beyond the arc. Davante Gardner, who scored 38 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the first two games of the tournament, was held to six points and eight rebounds while battling flu symptoms.

Marquette trailed by as many as 10 in the first half before taking a 50-48 lead on Burton’s jumper with six minutes remaining. Thames answered with a 3-pointer and the Aztecs moved ahead by six on Skylar Spencer’s layup with 40 seconds to play.

Thames was 7-for-16 from the field and made five of his six attempts from 3-point range for San Diego State, which forced 15 turnovers. The senior point guard averaged 22 points while shooting 56.3 percent in three games during the tournament.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Diego State F JJ O’Brien suffered a hand injury late in the first half and played the rest of the game with his right wrist heavily taped. … Marquette coach Buzz Williams changed into a pullover for the second half to cope with the cold temperature inside the Honda Center, home of the the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks. … San Diego State won its 97th straight game when leading with five minutes to play.