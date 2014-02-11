Preview: Marquette at Seton Hall

Marquette will look to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two months when it visits Seton Hall on Tuesday in a Big East Conference matchup. The Golden Eagles’ streak of eight consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances is in jeopardy after alternating wins and losses in 12 games since posting back-to-back victories Dec. 14 and Dec. 17. Marquette nearly squandered a 16-point second-half lead before holding on for a 67-66 victory over the visiting Pirates exactly one month ago.

Seton Hall is kicking off a three-game homestand but it has actually played better on the road, earning three of its four conference wins away from home. That was not the case in a lopsided loss at No. 6 Villanova on Saturday, when the Pirates scored a season-low 53 points to deny their bid for back-to-back wins for the first time since a three-game run to close out December. Seton Hall has lost 12 of 14 all-time meetings to the Golden Eagles - the last win coming at Marquette in March 2011.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (13-10, 5-5 Big East): Coach Buzz Williams continues to search for a consistent starting unit, fielding his sixth different lineup in a 69-62 victory over Butler on Feb. 4. Todd Mayo supplied a spark off the bench, scoring all 17 points in the second half to bounce back from a zero-point, four-turnover struggle in his previous outing. Jamil Wilson, who is second to Davante Gardner in scoring (11.5 points) and rebounding (5.3), had his only double-double of the season in last month’s meeting versus the Pirates with 16 points and 11 boards.

ABOUT SETON HALL (13-10, 4-6): Fuquan Edwin was battling a knee injury in the previous matchup with Marquette and was limited to seven points, but returned to the starting lineup and averaged 20.8 points in a five-game span before being held to eight points at Villanova. Brian Oliver had a team-high 15 points against the Golden Eagles, but has been in an offensive tailspin, averaging six points over the past three games. Burly forward Gene Teague did not play against Marquette last month and Seton Hall will need his big body to go against Gardner and Wilson inside.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette allows a Big East-low 65 points, but also ranks last in the conference in scoring (70.4).

2. Edwin’s 275 career steals are second to Ohio State’s Aaron Craft (307) among the NCAA’s career list among active players.

3. Williams (135-64) will be coaching his 200th career game at Marquette.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 64, Marquette 63