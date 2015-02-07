Preview: Marquette at Seton Hall

Marquette will try to snap a six-game losing streak when it visits Seton Hall on Saturday. The contest completes a home-and-home series between the programs in Big East play. Seton Hall defeated the Golden Eagles, 80-70, in the first meeting on Jan. 28 in Milwaukee.

Seton Hall returns home after having a two-game win streak snapped on Tuesday at DePaul, 75-62. The Pirates, who managed just one field goal over the final 15 minutes, appeared flat after flying to Chicago the afternoon of the game for a contest that didn’t tip off until 9 p.m. EST. “I thought we looked a little lethargic, but I‘m not going to blame that on the travel,” Pirates coach Kevin Willard told NJ.com. “It’s tough ... to keep that defensive energy when you don’t have anything good going your way offensively.”

TV: Noon ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MARQUETTE (10-12, 2-8 Big East): The Golden Eagles stayed on the East Coast following a 70-52 loss at Villanova on Wednesday. Senior guard Matt Carlino (14.5), who scored a team-high 16 points in the first matchup, leads the team in scoring and is shooting 42.6 percent from 3-point range. Redshirt freshman guard Duane Wilson (11.8) and sophomore center Luke Fischer (10.2), a transfer from Indiana, also are averaging in double figures.

ABOUT SETON HALL (15-7, 5-5): The Pirates, who started conference play 3-1 including a 66-61 overtime win over No. 7 Villanova, have lost four of their last six games, getting swept by both Butler and perennial Big East bottom feeder DePaul. Junior guard Sterling Gibbs leads the team in scoring (17.1) and is shooting 45.2 from 3-point range, which ranks 63rd nationally. Highly- outed freshman guard Isaiah Whitehead (12.6), who returned last week after missing eight games with a foot injury, and forward Brandon Mobley (10 per game) also are averaging in double figures while freshman forward Angel Delgado is tied for 30th nationally with Duke’s Jahlil Okafor (9.3) in rebounding.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall leads the nation in 3-point percentage defense (25.9).

2. Marquette is 0-6 in road games this season.

3. Carlino has scored in double figures in nine of the last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 78, Marquette 68