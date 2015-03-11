Preview: Marquette vs. Seton Hall

After a win over Villanova on Jan. 3, Seton Hall sat at 12-2 and appeared destined for a special season. Just over two months later, the Pirates find themselves as the No. 8 seed in the Big East tournament and playing on the first day of the event Wednesday. Their opponent, ninth-seeded Marquette, heads to Madison Square Garden seeking back-to-back victories for the first time since the calendar turned to 2015.

The last six weeks for Seton Hall have featued, among other things, a six-game losing streak, one starter leaving the team and the Pirates’ leading scorer getting suspended. The Pirates have dropped two straight heading into this tournament and likely need to string together some victories to potentially earn a postseason berth of any kind. The Golden Eagles topped DePaul their last time out, but they haven’t won two games in a row since Dec. 22 and 28 - their final two games on the non-conference slate.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (12-18): Leading scorer Matt Carlino missed time with a concussion recently but returned for the last four games and hit 10 3-pointers over his final two regular-season contests. “I don’t think anyone can map out a season before the year and it goes that way,” Carlino told the media after the win against DePaul. “So no, it’s not what I expected, but it’s been a good season. We have basketball left to play, so it’s not over yet.” Marquette ranks outside the top 300 nationally in rebounding, averaging 31.2 per game, although forward Steve Taylor Jr. has stepped up with 29 boards over his last two games.

ABOUT SETON HALL (16-14): Top scorer Sterling Gibbs (16.7) played well in two games after returning from a two-game suspension, although he shot 2-of-9 from the foul line in those contests for a Seton Hall team that shoots only 65.4 percent from the line. The Pirates allowed Georgetown to shoot nearly 49 percent in their season finale and also sent the Hoyas to the foul line 37 times in the 73-67 defeat. “Giving them easy buckets in the game wasn’t going to be a smart idea,” said coach Kevin Willard, whose team continues to receive strong play out of freshman forward Angel Delgado.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette G Duane Wilson is eyeing a bounce-back effort after going 0-of-6 against DePaul and 3-of-16 in his last two outings.

2. Delgado has grabbed double-digit rebounds 15 times this season and ranks in the top 20 nationally with 9.9 per game.

3. The teams split two meetings earlier this season with each winning on the other’s home court. The winner of the rubber match will face top-seeded Villanova on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Marquette 63, Seton Hall 58