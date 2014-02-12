Marquette 77, Seton Hall 66: Jamil Wilson scored a career-high 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the visiting Golden Eagles completed a season sweep of the Pirates.

Davante Gardner added 16 points off the bench as Marquette (14-10, 6-5 Big East) blew a 12-point first-half lead before rallying from six points down in the final 9 1/2 minutes to win back-to-back games for the first time since mid-December. Todd Mayo added 11 points as the Golden Eagles hit 30-of-34 free throws and had a 12-3 edge on the offensive glass.

Brian Oliver hit five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 15 points for Seton Hall (13-11, 4-7), which fell to 2-13 against Marquette. Sterling Gibbs and Brandon Mobley added 12 points apiece for the Pirates, who shot 53.3 percent overall and were 10-of-21 from 3-point range.

Seton Hall hit its first six shots in the second half to surge ahead 49-44 and took its biggest lead at 56-50 with 9:22 to play, but Wilson responded by scoring seven points in an 11-0 burst to put Marquette on top 61-56 with 5:08 left. The Pirates got within two but Gardner converted a three-point play before Derrick Wilson hit a layup to make it 69-61 with 2:37 to play.

Jamil Wilson knocked down four 3-pointers in the first 5 1/2 minutes to help the Golden Eagles open an early double-digit lead, but Mobley buried back-to-back 3-pointers in a 9-0 run to give Seton its first lead at 31-30. Wilson scored 16 points at the half - matching his total in last month’s matchup - as Marquette took a 34-33 edge into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jamil Wilson had his only other double-double this season against the Pirates, when he scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in a 67-66 victory. ... The Pirates overcame the 12-point deficit by shooting 60 percent, connecting on 6-of-9 from long range and scored 15 points off turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. ... Marquette coach Buzz Williams coached his 200th game at the school, boosting his record to 136-64.