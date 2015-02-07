(Updated: CORRECTS Seton Hall FG drought length, first sentence, fifth graph.)

Marquette 57, Seton Hall 54: Jajuan Johnson and Steven Taylor Jr. each scored 14 points as the Golden Eagles snapped a six-game losing streak with their first road victory of the season.

Luke Fischer had 10 points and four blocks, Juan Anderson finished with nine points and 10 rebounds and Duane Wilson added nine points and three steals for Marquette (11-12, 3-8 Big East). The Golden Eagles, whose leading scorer Matt Carlino was sidelined with a concussion suffered late in Wednesday’s loss at Villanova, finished with a 42-22 edge in points in the paint.

Sterling Gibbs scored 16 points and Jaren Sina added 12 points, including 4-of-7 3-pointers, for Seton Hall (15-8, 5-6), which shot just 30.5 percent and committed 14 turnovers. Angel Delgado added six points, a game-high 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Pirates, who have dropped five of their last seven games.

Marquette led by as many as 13 points, 51-38, after a Wilson layup with a little over six minutes remaining before the Pirates, who were booed at times by the home crowd, cut it to one, 55-54, on a Brandon Mobley layup with 1:23 to go. Wilson sank two free throws with five second to go after Sina missed a pair of 3-point tries, and Gibbs then missed another trey just before the final buzzer that would have tied it.

Marquette used a 15-1 run to build an early 17-4 lead, holding Seton Hall without a field goal for over seven minutes in the process. The Pirates, despite connecting on 5-of-9 3-pointers, still trailed 30-22 at halftime thanks to 10 first-half turnovers and 25 percent overall shooting.

GAME NOTEBOOK: With Carlino sidelined, Marquette had only seven players on scholarship that suited up. ... Marquette’s last previous road win was on Feb. 22, 2014 at DePaul, 96-94, in overtime. ... Marquette finished with 10 steals and a 15-13 edge in points off turnovers.