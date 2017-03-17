Preview: Marquette vs. South Carolina

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

South Carolina gets some home cooking for its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 13 years when it faces Marquette on Friday in Greenville, S.C. The seventh-seeded Gamecocks, who are led by SEC Player of the Year and leading scorer Sindarius Thornwell, haven't won a tournament game since 1973 while the 10th-seeded Golden Eagles are in for the first time under coach Steve Wojciechowski.

Frank Martin's team got off to a strong start, winning 19 of its first 23 games but stumbled a bit down the stretch, dropping six of nine contests. Thornwell, who also leads the team in rebounding, P.J. Dozier and Duane Notice are the top performers for a South Carolina team that had eight players who average at least 14 minutes. The Golden Eagles, who are back in the tournament after qualifying in eight straight seasons from 2006 to 2013, also have a balanced squad led by freshman Markus Howard, the nation's top 3-point shooter. Jajuan Johnson, Luke Fischer and Katin Reinhardt provided the senior leadership for Marquette, which went 1-2 against Seton Hall, a team South Carolina lost to by three points in December.

TV: 9:50 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT MARQUETTE (19-12): Led by Howard, who hits at 54.9 percent from beyond the arc, and Andrew Rowsey, the Golden Eagles are the top 3-point shooting team in the country at 43 percent. Wojciechowski's team can also convert from the foul line (77.9 percent) and closed with four wins in its last six games to get off the tournament bubble. Rowsey, a 5-10 guard and UNC Asheville transfer, has come on since taking over the point guard duties,scoring 18 points or more in seven of the last 11 games for Marquette.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (22-10): The offense numbers for the Gamecocks won't thrill anyone as they shoot 41.4 percent from the field and average 72 points. Thornwell improved his scoring by more than seven points per game from his junior season thanks to improved shooting, but the 6-5 guard is still not great in that regard at 43.9 percent. Dozier, a sophomore, more than doubled his scoring output from last season, and combines with Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar to give the Gamecocks three solid rebounders.

TIP-INS

1. The Gamecocks, who last appeared in the tournament in 2004, lost six straight tournament games

2. The Golden Eagles won 12 of 16 meetings against the Gamecocks with the latest an overtime victory in 2005.

3. This appearance for Marquette is its 32nd in 100 years of basketball.

PREDICTION: Marquette 79, South Carolina 73