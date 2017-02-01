Preview: Marquette at St. John's

Steve Wojciechowski saw the best and the worst of his Marquette team last week and can't be too sure which will show for Wednesday's Big East game at St. John's. The Golden Eagles knocked off then-No. 1 Villanova for their second victory against a top ranked team only to allow Providence to record its first win in Milwaukee in 11 attempts four days later.

"For our guys it's hard because it's all anybody wants to talk about," Wojciechowski told the media of the win over Villanova. "It's very easy to stay in that moment but not a very smart thing." Despite holding a considerable edge in wins over the Red Storm since joining the Big East, the Golden Eagles need to be at their best as eight of the last 12 meetings have been decided by single digits, including three in overtime. Being at their best means playing far better defense than they did against Providence, which shot 77.8 percent in the first half and 55 percent for the game from 3-point territory. The offensive production, which lately has been spearheaded by graduate senior Katin Reinhardt, is almost always there for the Golden Eagles, who lead the Big East with 81 points per game in league contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT MARQUETTE (14-7, 5-4 Big East): When it comes to balanced scoring, few teams can match the Golden Eagles, who have seven players averaging between nine and 12.6 points. The good thing about that is Wojciechowski can rely on somebody to step up even if he isn't sure which player that will be from game to game. Recently it has been Reinhardt, who has put up 14.5 points per game over the last eight contests after averaging 8.6 points over the first 10 contests, and junior Andrew Rowsey, who has registered 15.4 points per contest in the last five, including his fifth 20-point game of the season in his last contest.

ABOUT ST. JOHN'S (10-13, 4-6): Since opening 2-0 in the Big East, the Red Storm have been reeling, dropping six of eight games. Chris Mullin's squad continues to be led by the freshmen duo of Shamorie Ponds, who this week earned Big East Player of the Week honors for the fourth time, and Marcus LoVett. Ponds put up 45 points and seven rebounds and was 19-of-21 from the foul line during a victory over Providence and a loss to Xavier, and LoVett rebounded from a three-point performance against DePaul - his lowest output of the season - with 59 points, 12 assists and seven steals over the past three games.

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Eagles own the distinction of being first in 3-point shooting percentage and last in 3-point percentage defense in Big East games.

2. With four starters shooting 37.8 or better from beyond the arc, a game against Marquette could allow the Red Storm to get the 16 3-pointers it needs to break the school record.

3.Marquette won three straight and 12 of the 17 Big East meetings with St. John's, which swept the season series in 2014 and 2015.

PREDICTION: Marquette 85, St. John's 81