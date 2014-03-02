Preview: Marquette at Villanova

Villanova has won nine of its last 10 games - a run that began with an overtime victory over Marquette - and the Wildcats look to continue their hot stretch Sunday against the visiting Golden Eagles. Villanova also has a chance to set the program record for regular-season victories, a mark that would be meaningful to coach Jay Wright. “That’s pretty cool,” Wright said after Wednesday’s record-tying win over Butler. “It’s very good. This is a very good group.”

The Wildcats have turned up the defensive intensity over the last two games, allowing a total of 102 points after giving up 180 in their previous two contests - a loss to Creighton and a double-overtime win against Providence. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, have won five of their last six games with the last two victories coming by two points apiece. Davante Gardner, who scored 26 points in Thursday’s win over Georgetown, will be a focus of the Villanova defense, particularly after posting 29 points and 13 rebounds in the first meeting.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MARQUETTE (17-11, 9-6 Big East): The Golden Eagles are no lock to make the NCAA Tournament, but a win over the Wildcats would probably go a long way toward aiding their cause. Marquette’s best road win came against Georgetown, another bubble team, and the Golden Eagles don’t have many quality home wins to stand on. Among the Eagles’ problems this season has been poor 3-point shooting (31.2 percent) and the lack of an interior presence other than Gardner (15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds - both team highs).

ABOUT VILLANOVA (25-3, 13-2): The Wildcats rank in the top 30 nationally in points (79.4) and assists (15.8) thanks in large part to their three-headed backcourt of James Bell, Darrun Hilliard II and Ryan Arcidiacono. Bell leads the team with 15.7 points but has been in a major slump of late, averaging 12.3 points on 33 percent shooting over his last three games. Bruising forward JayVaughn Pinkston also has been quiet recently, scoring in single figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova’s three losses have come by an average of 21.7 points.

2. Marquette senior G Jake Thomas is eyeing an encore performance after hitting six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 22 points against Georgetown.

3. This is the finale of a three-game homestand for the Wildcats, who are 13-1 at home this season.

PREDICTION: Marquette 71, Villanova 66