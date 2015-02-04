Preview: Marquette at Villanova

Marquette is traveling down a tough road, but things likely won’t get any easier Wednesday as the Golden Eagles visit No. 7 Villanova in a Big East matchup. The Golden Eagles have lost five straight games - one by three points, another by four points and two more in overtime. Now they must contend with a Wildcats team that beat them twice a season ago and has captured six of its last seven games overall.

Darrun Hilliard II averaged 23 points in the victories against Marquette last season and enters this matchup as the lone Wildcat averaging double figures at 13.3 points per game. That said, Villanova has five players averaging between 9.6 and 9.9 points and has seven players who average at least one assist. The Wildcats rank in the top 30 nationally in scoring and assists, while their 51st-ranked scoring defense is trending in the right direction.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (10-11, 2-7 Big East): The Golden Eagles absorbed a 72-68 overtime loss to Butler on Saturday as they blew a 10-point lead with under five minutes left in regulation. Duane Wilson and Matt Carlino each scored 18 points, although they will need to be much better Wednesday after they combined to shoot 11-of-32 overall and 3-of-14 from the arc. Carlino leads Marquette at 14.8 points, including a 38-point outburst against Georgia Tech in November and 10 straight double-figure scoring efforts heading into this one.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (19-2, 6-2): Saturday’s 13-point win at DePaul was highlighted by Ryan Arcidiacono and JayVaughn Pinkston, who combined to score 30 of their 32 points in the second half. Arcidiacono is 8-of-14 from 3-point range in his last three games and has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in five of his last six outings. Pinkston was 10-of-10 from the foul line against DePaul but has really struggled through his senior season, as he enters this contest having made three or fewer buckets in each of his last eight games.

TIP-INS

1. This will be the first of two games this week for the Wildcats at the Wells Fargo Center, where they’ll host Georgetown on Saturday. Villanova has won eight of its last nine at the venue.

2. Villanova is 14-9 all-time against Marquette, which hosts the Wildcats on Feb. 21.

3. Pinkston is 19-of-20 from the foul line in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 63, Marquette 55