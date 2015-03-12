Preview: Marquette vs. Villanova

Third-ranked Villanova is the top seed in the Big East tournament and has its sights set on a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, a loss Thursday against ninth-seeded Marquette could potentially push the Wildcats down to a No. 2 seed in the field of 68, which would be a big disappointment for a team that has not lost since Jan. 19. The Wildcats carry a 12-game winning streak into their quarterfinal matchup with the Golden Eagles and are coming off perhaps their most dominant performance of the season.

Villanova wrapped up the regular season with a 105-68 rout of St. John’s on Saturday as Daniel Ochefu recorded 21 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. “I think we’re playing as well as anybody in the country,” coach Jay Wright told reporters after his team racked 22 assists against three turnovers. “I think we can beat anybody in the country.” The Wildcats handled Marquette twice by double digits this season, although the Golden Eagles scored 76 in the last meeting - the most Villanova has allowed during its winning streak.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (13-18): The Golden Eagles smashed Seton Hall in Wednesday’s tournament opener with Matt Carlino (26 points) and Derrick Wilson (career-high 14 assists) leading the charge. Marquette would love a replication of its first-round shooting from the field (56.9 percent) and the arc (13-of-22), but a 7-of-16 performance from the foul line won’t get it done against the Wildcats. Carlino shot 8-of-12 from 3-point range against Seton Hall, has made 18 long-range shots in his last three games and leads the team with 82 3-pointers on the season.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (29-2): Ryan Arcidiacono, the Big East Co-Player of the Year, joined backcourt mate Darrun Hilliard II on the league’s first team, while Ochefu and JayVaughn Pinkston were honorable mention picks and Josh Hart was named the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year. “All the awards are great for the guys, and we are excited about it,” Arcidiacono told the media, “but we know it doesn’t mean much if we don’t do anything in the postseason. We appreciate it and we know how hard we worked for it. We just have bigger goals.” Hilliard averages a team-high 14.2 points but has shot above 40 percent from the floor only once in his last six games.

1. Marquette G Jajuan Johnson has scored 20 points in a game once since Dec. 16 - against Villanova on Feb. 21.

2. Villanova G Dylan Ennis (9.8 points) has scored in double figures in three straight games, matching his longest streak of the season.

3. Ochefu is 29-of-35 from the field in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 74, Marquette 61