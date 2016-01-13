Preview: Marquette at Villanova

No. 7 Villanova has won six straight games without an ugly win in the bunch. The Wildcats are talented and confident, which could pose a lot of problems for visiting Marquette in Wednesday’s Big East matchup.

Villanova won at Butler, 60-55, its last time out behind 22 points from Josh Hart. The Wildcats’ six-game winning streak has included back-to-back triumphs against Pennsylvania and Delaware by a combined 50 points, a 31-point win over a good Xavier squad and a 14-point victory at Creighton. “It’s definitely the best (the league has been),” Wildcats coach Jay Wright said to reporters, adding that “we’ve got Marquette coming in and we know that’s going to be tough. In this league, it’s just got to be on to the next game.” The Golden Eagles notched an impressive victory at Providence last week before following it up with a win against St. John‘s.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (12-4, 2-2 Big East): Freshman forward Henry Ellenson - a likely top-five pick if he enters the NBA draft this year - has notched six double-doubles in his last seven games. He is joined in the frontcourt by Luke Fischer, who registered a team-high 18 points against St. John’s but needs to stay out of foul trouble against the Wildcats. Duane Wilson averages 12.9 points off the bench and matched a season high with four 3-pointers against the Red Storm.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (14-2, 4-0): The Wildcats have won six straight meetings with the Golden Eagles and are likely to extend that streak if Hart keeps up his hot play of late. The junior guard has knocked down at least half of his shots in 10 of his last 11 games and has recorded a double-double in each of the last two contests. Since going 7-of-14 from the 3-point line against Xavier, Ryan Arcidiacono is just 2-of-14 from long range, plus he is turning the ball over at a higher clip - 11 in the last four games - than he did early in the season.

TIP-INS

1. Ellenson has made 13 3-pointers this season, but he is just 4-of-19 from the arc over a six-game stretch.

2. The Golden Eagles need one more win to match their total from last season (13-19).

3. Villanova beat Marquette by 18 and 11 points in the two regular-season matchups in 2014-15 before rolling 84-49 in the Big East tournament behind a tournament record-tying 17 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Villanova 69, Marquette 64