Preview: Marquette at Villanova

The last time Villanova lost a game, the Wildcats went on to win 20 in a row - including the national championship - and answered all of the critics along the way. The top-ranked Wildcats aim to begin another long streak Saturday when they host Marquette in Big East action.

Villanova posted an impressive win at Creighton last Saturday but fell at Butler 66-58 on Wednesday for its first loss since the Big East tournament title game last March. "It stings right now," Villanova star Josh Hart told reporters after scoring 13 points. "But we're not going to be discouraged by it." The Wildcats missed 20 of their 26 attempts from 3-point range but aim to bounce back against a Golden Eagles squad that lost to Seton Hall 69-66 its last time out, snapping a three-game winning streak. Marquette lost last season's meetings by 15 and 10 points and has dropped eight straight matchups in the series.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (10-4, 1-1 Big East): The Golden Eagles committed 16 turnovers against Seton Hall, although they also recorded 13 steals with Jajuan Johnson contributing to both categories. Johnson had six steals and five turnovers to go along with eight points and eight rebounds, although he averaged 15 points during the three-game winning streak and boasts a team-high 13.4 on the season. Luke Fischer (13.0 points per game) scored 12 versus Seton Hall, marking his 10th double-digit effort in 14 contests this season.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (14-1, 2-1): The Wildcats got another strong effort from sophomore guard Jalen Brunson against Butler, but the team's next three leading scorers on the season combined to go 7-of-25 from the field for 24 points. Brunson has totaled 50 points in the last two games and has his foul shooting up to 87.2 percent after a 4-for-4 effort on Wednesday. Hart (19.8 points) is the clear No. 1 option for Villanova, although his 3-point shooting has been poor over the last four games (5-of-21).

TIP-INS

1. Marquette G Markus Howard has shot at least 50 percent from behind the arc in nine of 11 games in which he attempted a 3-pointer.

2. The 6-11 Fischer fouled out in 29 minutes against Seton Hall and also failed to block a shot for the second straight game.

3. Hart made 3-of-11 attempts against Butler, marking the first time all season he shot under 44.4 percent from the field in a game.

PREDICTION: Villanova 73, Marquette 66