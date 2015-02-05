No. 7 Villanova blows by Marquette

PHILADELPHIA -- Marquette Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski is all too familiar with this type of Villanova team.

The first-year head coach likened this year’s Wildcats to the 2009 version that stormed by Duke -- a team he was an assistant on -- in the Sweet 16 en route to the Final Four.

“I think they have an outstanding combination of veteran, tough guards and rock-solid size,” Wojciechowski said.

The No. 7 Wildcats were able to use those assets to help battle through a poor shooting night, sloppy ball-handling and a slow start to blow by Marquette, 70-52 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Wildcats (20-2, 7-2 Big East) earned their seventh win in eight games, while the Golden Eagles (10-12, 2-8) endured their sixth consecutive defeat.

Villanova shot just 37.7 percent from the field and turned the ball over 15 times, but thanks to the continued strong play of junior point guard Ryan Arcidiacono, the Wildcats earned their third straight victory.

Related Coverage Preview: Marquette at Villanova

“With this team, we’ve all been through it before so we’re not afraid of anything,” Arcidiacono said. “We’re not afraid of missing shots, we’re just going to come out and play harder than the other team and we know eventually we’ll start making shots if we keep defending.”

Arcidiacono led five Villanova players in double figures with 18 points -- matching a season high -- on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. Senior guard Darrun Hilliard chipped in 12 points, sophomore forward Josh Hart added 11, and senior forward JayVaughn Pinkston and freshman guard Phil Booth scored 10 apiece.

Villanova led by as many as 24 points with 12:16 to play after guard Dylan Ennis turned one of Marquette’s 17 turnovers into a dunk. The Wildcats scored 21 points off of turnovers and had 18 offensive rebounds that led to 19 second-chance points.

Marquette, which shot just 35 percent from the field, got a team-high 10 points from sophomore guard JaJuan Johnson. Senior guard Matt Carlino and sophomore center Luke Fischer each scored nine points.

The Wildcats started the game 1-for-10 from the field, but Marquette’s equally poor shooting resulted in just a 6-2 lead for the Golden Eagles early on.

Then the Golden Eagles hit a drought and Villanova took advantage. Marquette missed 11 straight shots in 4:47, allowing Villanova to jump ahead 12-6.

“I think our defensive kept us in it while we were really sloppy offensively,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “We turned the ball over our first three possessions.”

Carlino hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the score at 12, but Villanova finished the half outscoring Marquette 24-7 over the final 8:58. Marquette never recovered.

“The biggest thing that I thought was disappointing was at the start of the game we had a chance to have a lead,” Wojciechowski said. “We missed five or six point-blank layups. I thought that really affected our spirit. We’re a team that needs to play with a great energy, enthusiasm and spirit. I thought missing some of those early opportunities took the wind out of our sails and we were never able to regain it. And a lot of that is because Villanova is good.”

Good enough to go as far as the 2009 Wildcats, who lost in the Final Four to eventual champion North Carolina? That’s still left to be decided. As has been the mantra of this year’s Villanova team, the focus lies solely on the next opponent.

Up next for Villanova is a showdown back in South Philadelphia against Georgetown, the same Hoyas team that beat Villanova 78-58 on Jan. 21 in D.C.

The Wildcats have won three straight since then by an average margin of 17.3 points.

“You just worry about one game at a time, you really do,” Wright said. “Each game has got a life unto itself. So this Georgetown game coming up, they got us good, they just really outplayed us. I know our guys will be excited to see how far we’ve come since that game.”

“They don’t lose their confidence, they don’t lose their focus. We’ve been good enough to win but I really think we’re a work in progress. I think we can get a lot better.”

NOTES: The six-game losing streak is the Marquette’s worst since a seven-game skid in 1990-91. ... Marquette will look to get back on track Saturday morning at Seton Hall. ... Villanova is 3-0 at the Wells Fargo Center this season. The Wildcats have won nine of their past 10 in the home of the Philadelphia 76ers. ... Villanova has two more games at the Wells Fargo Center, starting with Saturday’s matchup with Georgetown. The Wildcats also end their season on March 7 at WFC against St. John‘s. ... Villanova holds a 15-9 advantage over Marquette in the all-time series, which dates back to 1960.