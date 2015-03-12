Villanova routs Marquette

NEW YORK -- On Monday, Villanova’s Josh Hart was named the Big East Sixth Man of the Year. On Thursday in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament, Hart showed he’s much more than a top reserve.

The sophomore guard scored 20 points, one shy of his career high, to lead No. 4 Villanova (30-2) to an 84-49 win over Marquette at Madison Square Garden. Villanova will meet the winner of St. John‘s-Providence in the semifinals on Friday.

Hart also contributed three rebounds, three assists and two of Villanova’s 14 steals.

The win tied a school record for victories and marked the 13th time this season that Villanova scored 80 points or more. The Wildcats tied a tournament record with 17 3-pointers.

Hart came off the bench to drain 5-of-7 3-pointers in 26 minutes. Senior guard Darrun Hilliard had 13 points and eight assists.

Marquette (13-19), seeded ninth in the tournament, was led by guard Derrick Wilson’s 11 points and nine assists.

The Golden Eagles, who defeated Seton Hall on Wednesday in the first round, came out in a 2-3 zone and coach Jay Wright’s team picked it apart. Villanova connected on 10 of 16 3-pointers in the first half, with Hart going 4-of-4 as the Wildcats built a 39-21 halftime lead.

Marquette got as close 18-16 before Hart scored 11 straight points to push Villanova’s lead to 29-16 with 8:32 left in the first half.

The Golden Eagles never got closer and trailed by as many as 32 points, 78-46, with just under four minutes to play.

”Josh (Hart) brings so much to us,“ Wright said. ”Not just his shooting, but offensive rebounding, defensive energy, getting steals in transition.

“He’s an incredible scorer. When it (score) was tight, he made an incredible one-on-three drive to finish. So he’s the perfect sixth man. He probably won’t be a sixth man next year.”

Villanova has had recent difficulty in the first round of the Big East tournament, but on Thursday it never trailed. The Wildcats were the top seed in last season’s tournament but were eliminated in their opener by Seton Hall.

The Wildcats haven’t won more than one game in the tournament since 2004. Under Wright, Villanova has lost its opener as a No. 4 seed in 2010 and as a No. 10 seed in 2011.

But on Thursday, Wright’s team never struggled. They forced 22 turnovers and converted 17-of-29 3-pointers. One of the most unselfish teams in the country when it comes to sharing the ball, the Wildcats dished out 22 assists on 30 baskets.

“We’ve done a good job of that all year,” Wright said of sharing the ball. “(Darrun) Hilliard starts the game off hitting two 3s, then we ran six more plays for him and he gets six assists on those plays.”

Villanova used two big runs in the first half. Marquette closed to 18-16 with 11:16 left in the half, then went cold as the Wildcats used a 17-0 blitz to move ahead 35-16 with 5:11 left.

The Golden Eagles committed six of their 12 first-half turnovers in the aforementioned run.

The Wildcats opened the game on a 16-6 run, nailing four of their first five 3-pointers in the first five minutes, then Marquette enjoyed a 10-2 burst to close to 18-16.

“If you’re playing zone like they (Marquette) did and a team comes out and starts hitting 3s like that, it makes it tough,” Wright said. “Then they had to switch to man-to-man and after playing Wednesday night, I don’t think they wanted to be chasing us around.”

Villanova shot 62.5 percent (10-of-16) from 3-point range in the first half.

“Obviously, we ran into a great team that I don’t know if they could shoot much better than they did,” Marquette first-year coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “I think Villanova is a team that could win a national championship. I think they have all the ingredients.”

NOTES: Villanova G Ryan Arcidiacono and Providence G Kris Dunn were named co-winners of the Big East Player of the Year Award. ... Villanova coach Jay Wright received his conference-tying fourth coach of the year award, He’s tied with former Connecticut coach Jim Calhoun and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim. ... The Wildcats have played in the NCAA Tournament nine of the last 10 years. ... Villanova captured back-to-back Big East regular-season titles for the second time in school history. The Wildcats also won the league in 1981-82 and 1982-83. ... Since Marquette joined the league in 2005-06, it’s the only school to have reached at least the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament every year. ... Marquette G Matt Carlino matched the tournament record with eight 3-pointers in the Golden Eagles’ 78-56 win over Seton Hall in the first round. He was just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc against Villanova.