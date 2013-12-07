Preview: Marquette at Wisconsin

The statistics don’t necessarily paint a picture of an unbeaten team, but that’s exactly what No. 9 Wisconsin is heading into Saturday’s game against visiting Marquette. The Badgers are barely in the top 200 in Division I in scoring at 73.6 per game and rank outside the top 200 in rebounding and assists, yet are off to their best start since opening 11-0 in 1993-94. Wisconsin was held to a season-low 48 points while coach Bo Ryan earned his 300th victory Wednesday against Virginia.

This season has been something of a mixed bag for the Golden Eagles, who have yet to win more than two games in succession. Victories over Cal State Fullerton and George Washington have been cancelled out by losses to San Diego State and Arizona State, and the first losing streak of the season is a distinct possibility for coach Buzz Williams’s team. “All of it is growing us, all of it is maturing us and we’ll see how we handle it,” Williams told ESPN Milwaukee. “We have yet to reach our ceiling. I can see us figuring things out and I can see us having more comfort.”

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MARQUETTE (5-3): Davante Gardner is the top player for the Golden Eagles as the senior forward averages 14 points and seven rebounds while shooting 50.7 percent. Jamil Wilson (10.5) and Todd May (10) also average double figures for a team that shoots 27.2 percent on 3-pointers, a success rate that ranks tied for 327th out of 351 Division I teams prior to Thursday’s games. Derrick Wilson plays the most minutes at 30.1 per game and averages 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (9-0): Ryan relies heavily on his starting five, which has accounted for 83.7 percent of the team’s scoring. Frank Kaminsky (15) and Sam Dekker (13.8) lead the way, but Ben Brust (19-of-20 on free throws), Traeveon Jackson (4.6 assists) and Josh Gasser (50 percent from 3-point range) have also been critical to the success of the team, which shoots 45.9 percent. No other player averages more than 15.3 minutes or 4.3 points.

TIP-INS

1. Ryan, who is 300-113 in 13 seasons, is the ninth Big Ten coach to record 300 victories.

2. The Badgers hold a 64-54 edge in a series that dates to 1917.

3. Williams is 3-2 against the Badgers.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 69, Marquette 58