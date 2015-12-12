Preview: Marquette at Wisconsin

The battle for bragging rights in the state of Wisconsin play out Saturday when the Golden Eagles of Marquette travel to face the Badgers of Wisconsin. The Badgers are coming off a rare loss to another in-state rival Milwaukee and will look to get right against the Golden Eagles, who have won six straight games - the last four against inferior competition.

“Our coaches work extremely hard to give us the recipes for wins and when you don’t execute, this is what happens,” Nigel Hayes told the media of the 68-67 setback to Milwaukee that snapped a 22-game winning streak against the Panthers. “The main bulk of guys did not do our jobs well enough.” Aside from Hayes, who finished the game with a career-high 32 points - including 17 of Wisconsin’s 27 in the second half, the shooting touch betrayed the rest of the Badgers as it has for much of the season. Marquette, meanwhile, has hit at a 48 percent clip overall and better than 40 percent from 3-point territory during its winning streak.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MARQUETTE (7-2): While the Golden Eagles won a pair of games at the Barclay’s Center in New York, this will be their first true road game in front of a hostile crowd, a fact not lost on coach Steve Wojciechowski. “It takes a special toughness to go on the road and win, you have to be incredibly together,” Wojciechowski told reporters. “There’s going to be a lot of Wisconsin kids on that floor.” Two Wisconsin kids in particular - Henry Ellenson and Luke Fischer - will have a lot to do with how well Marquette plays as the duo has combined for 31.3 points and 16.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, whose last win at the Kohl Center came in 2011 when both teams were ranked in the Top 25.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (6-4): If nothing else, the Badgers will have an edge in experience against a Marquette team that starts three freshmen, but guard Bronson Koenig said that won’t matter if his team doesn’t follow the scouting report. “We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on, like not taking any team lightly,” the junior, who missed a jumper in the closing seconds against Milwaukee, told the media. “We really didn’t have a sense of urgency.” The Badgers certainly won’t be able to rely on the rebounding edge they have enjoyed on most of their opponents this season as both teams come down with roughly 40 boards per game.

TIP-INS

1. In the loss to Milwaukee, Hayes made 9-of-18 field goals while the rest of the Badgers combined to go 11-of-37.

2. Ellenson ranked eighth nationally in scoring (16.7) and seventh in rebounding (8.8) among freshmen through Wednesday’s games.

3. Marquette and Wisconsin meet for the 122nd time with the Badgers holding a 66-55 advantage after a 49-38 victory last season.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 67, Marquette 58