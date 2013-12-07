FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin 70, Marquette 64
December 7, 2013 / 9:42 PM / 4 years ago

Wisconsin 70, Marquette 64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Updating stats throughout. Minor editing in 2nd graph.)

No. 9 Wisconsin 70, Marquette 64: Sam Dekker scored 20 points and corralled 10 rebounds as the Badgers remained unbeaten with a victory over the visiting Golden Eagles.

Dekker made 7-of-11 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and Ben Brust also nailed three 3s in scoring 13 points for the Badgers (10-0). Traevon Jackson contributed 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and Frank Kaminsky had 11 points.

Jamil Wilson scored 22 points to lead the Golden Eagles (5-4). Davante Gardner notched 16 points and Chris Otule scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Badgers opened a 5-0 lead but soon trailed 10-9 before four points by Jackson and eight straight points by Dekker put them up 22-16 with 5:39 left. Otule and Wilson combined for seven points to pull Marquette to within one point, but Dekker scored to send Wisconsin into halftime leading 28-25.

Kaminsky came alive in the second half, scoring six points in the first 4:05 as the Badgers gained a 39-31 advantage. The lead remained around eight until seven points by Wilson and a three-point play by Otule made it a three-point game with 2:09 left, but Kaminsky nailed a 3-pointer and the Badgers hit 10-of-10 free throws in the final minute to secure the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kaminsky attempted just one shot and had zero points in the first half. ... Todd Mayo, who averages 10 points and 3.3 rebounds, did not play for Marquette because of a violation of team rules. ... The Badgers snapped a two-game losing streak against Marquette.

