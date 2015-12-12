Marquette 57, Wisconsin 55

Freshman forward Henry Ellenson posted a double-double with game highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds to pace Marquette to a 57-55 victory over Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., on Saturday afternoon.

Ellenson contributed 11 points in the second half for the Golden Eagles (8-2), who extended their winning streak to seven games, and snapped a two-game losing streak to their intrastate rival.

Related Coverage Preview: Marquette at Wisconsin

Redshirt junior center Luke Fischer, an Indiana transfer, chipped in 12 points for Marquette.

Wisconsin junior forward Nigel Hayes missed a game-winning 3-pointer with 5 seconds to go as the Badgers (6-5) suffered their second straight loss to an intrastate rival in a span of four days.

Junior forward Vitto Brown scored a team-high 15 points, picking up the slack due to a poor first-half performance for Hayes. Hayes, the Badgers’ leading scorer, shot 0-for-8 from the field in the first half against the Golden Eagles.

Brown made a first-half impact on defense with strong interior play, holding Ellenson to four points on 2-for-7 shooting. Ellenson was a McDonald’s All-American and co-Mr. Basketball honoree last season for the state of Wisconsin.

Redshirt freshman forward Ethan Happ added 12 points for the Badgers on 2-for-7 shooting.

Hayes, who averaged 16.9 points per game, was fresh off a career-high, 32-point effort in Wisconsin’s one-point loss to Milwaukee four days ago. He finished with nine of 10 points in the second half on Saturday.

The Badgers put together a 12-2 run, capped by Hayes’ 3-pointer from the left corner that trimmed Marquette’s lead to 48-44 with 6:09 to go.