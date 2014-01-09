Preview: Marquette at Xavie

Marquette battled through a tough non-conference slate and things are not much easier one week into Big East play. The Golden Eagles will look for their first conference road win when they visit Xavier on Thursday. The Musketeers breezed through their first two games in their inaugural season in the Big East and are enjoying a string of four consecutive home games as they look to push their winning streak to eight in a row.

Xavier posted double-digit wins over St. John’s and Butler to begin its conference slate and is undefeated in its own building. “Everybody wants to win so everybody is picking it up, working out and taking more shots and doing all the things we need to keep winning,” Musketeers leading scorer Semaj Christon told the Cincinnati Enquirer. Marquette has held four of its last six foes under 57 points, but surrendered an average of 67 points in the two games away from home in that span.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (9-6, 1-1 Big East): The Golden Eagles moved leading scorer Davante Gardner into the starting lineup against DePaul on Saturday and the senior responded with a career-high 28 points in a 66-56 win. Marquette has not been able to string more than two wins together this season but is hoping the strong performance on Saturday can lead to a long run. “I hope this ignites some consistency,” coach Buzz Williams told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “Because I believe consistency will increase field-goal makes.” The Golden Eagles shot 51.3 percent in the victory, led by Gardner’s 9-of-14.

ABOUT XAVIER (12-3, 2-0): The Musketeers were an afterthought in the preseason rankings of the newly formed Big East but are storming to the top of the conference thanks to strong play on both ends. Xavier shut down Butler leading scorer Kellen Dunham in a 79-68 victory on Saturday and will chase Gardner around with some combination of Isaiah Philmore, Christon and Justin Martin. The Musketeers rank second in the Big East in scoring defense (63.6 points), behind only Marquette (61.5), and are limiting opponents to 31.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Christon has recorded 25 assists and only one turnover in the last four games.

2. The schools last met in the 2011 NCAA Tournament, with the Golden Eagles claiming a 66-55 victory to advance to the Sweet 16.

3. Gardner became the 45th player in Marquette history to reach 1,000 career points in the last game.

PREDICTION: Xavier 61, Marquette 55