Preview: Marquette vs. Xavie

Xavier appears to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and a loss to Marquette in Thursday’s Big East quarterfinals in New York would do the Musketeers no favors as they seek a return to the Big Dance. The Musketeers missed the NCAAs last year for the first time since 2005 and last failed to reach the Tournament in back-to-back years in 1999 and 2000. Their resume includes wins over Creighton, Tennessee and Cincinnati, although a loss to Marquette would mark three straight defeats.

A big part of the reason for Xavier’s struggles of late has been the absence of junior center Matt Stainbrook, who suffered a knee strain against Seton Hall on March 3 - a game the Musketeers lost - and missed the seven-point defeat to Villanova three days later. “We’ll be playing without Matt on Thursday with the hopes that we can advance to the final,” said coach Chris Mack. “At that point, hopefully we can get him in uniform and he’ll be able to play.” Marquette, which reached the Elite Eight last year, enters this contest having lost three straight games - the last two coming in heartbreaking fashion.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (17-14): The sixth-seeded Golden Eagles lost at Providence, 81-80, on March 4 and followed that up with a 91-90 defeat versus St. John’s four days later - both one-point losses coming in double overtime. Davante Gardner (21 points) led the way against the Red Storm while Todd Mayo (20) also put forth a big effort off the bench. Derrick Wilson had nine assists against St. John’s but continued to struggle with his shot, going 1-of-4 from the field to drop to 3-of-16 over his last five games.

ABOUT XAVIER (20-11): Stainbrook (10.6 points, team-high 7.8 rebounds) is a big piece of the puzzle for the third-seeded Musketeers - literally, at 6-10, 263 pounds - but Semaj Christon is clearly the team’s best player. The All-Big East first-team selection has averaged 17 points this season, including a career-high 28 on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and 9-of-10 from the line in the first matchup with Marquette. Christon also averages 4.1 assists to rank sixth in the Big East - but second on his own team - as Dee Davis dishes out 4.9 per game.

TIP-INS

1. The teams split two meetings this season, with each winning on its home court.

2. The winner of this game will face either Creighton or DePaul on Friday in the semifinals.

3. Wilson, a 6-1 guard, is 1-of-14 from 3-point range this season and 2-of-23 over his three-year career.

PREDICTION: Marquette 64, Xavier 60