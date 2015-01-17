Preview: Marquette at Xavier

Steve Wojciechowski is finding that he is relying heavily on senior Matt Carlino in his first season as coach of Marquette, which hits the road to face Xavier Saturday in Big East action. Carlino, a solid if not spectacular player, hit a 3-pointer in the final minute to lift the Golden Eagles to a 53-52 victory over Creighton on Wednesday. “Matt’s head and heart are always in the right place,” Wojciechowski told reporters of the graduate transfer from BYU. “He’s been a team guy. He cares about winning, and for us to have an experienced guy like that is good.”

Xavier is a team that can put it in the basket as the Musketeers ranked in the top 20 nationally in points per game and field goal percentage entering Thursday, but lately it hasn’t been enough against the likes of Butler and No. 5 Villanova. Chris Mack’s team made the Wildcats work for a win Wednesday, but came up short despite the play of senior Matt Stainbrook. “I‘m proud that our team continued to fight in the second half,” Mack told the media. “There aren’t too many teams, if any, that are going to come into this building and win.”

TV: Noon ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (10-6, 2-2 Big East): Duane Wilson is the future of the Golden Eagles and he showed why against Creighton, scoring 17 points and combining with Carlino for all 25 of Marquette’s second-half points. Wilson, a 6-2 guard, has had some big games for Wojciechowski, including 30 against Tennessee, but usually follows them with a sub-par effort, which is typical for a freshman. “Matt and Duane hit some big shots for us,” Wojciechowski told reporters. “With those two kids, they’re never scared, which is a great thing.”

ABOUT XAVIER (11-6, 2-3): For a team that scores 78.8 points per contest, the Musketeers might be the most balanced, with six players who average 9.2 points or better. Stainbrook, a preseason All-Big East selection, leads the way with 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds and Dee Davis is the playmaker, averaging 5.8 assists to go with 9.8 points. Xavier boasts one of the better assist-to-turnover margins in the country with 291 assists against 203 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Trevon Bluiett accounts for 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Musketeers.

2. Despite losing two of three games last season, Marquette holds a 47-17 edge in the series.

3. Carlino averages 12.7 points while Wilson goes for 11.3.

PREDICTION: Xavier 73, Marquette 63