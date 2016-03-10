Preview: Marquette vs. Xavier

(Updated: -fixed spacing -added “for a regular season” to third sentence in General Info)

Xavier has had many memorable runs in the month of March in recent years, and it has every reason to expect another one this time around. The fifth-ranked Musketeers begin their latest postseason dash when they take on Marquette in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Xavier, the second seed in the event, is potentially eyeing a second straight meeting in the title game with top seed Villanova - whom the Musketeers defeated Feb. 24 - and hoping to bolster a resume that has them targeted for at least a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would be the highest in school history.“I don’t want to say we’re going to win a national championship because I don’t want to jinx anything, but I do think we’re capable of winning a national championship,” Xavier guard Myles Davis told Sports Illustrated. The Musketeers were the first team in the country to reach 20 and 25 wins and their 26 victories - two of which came against Marquette - ties the school record for a regular season. The Golden Eagles shot 55.8 perecent from the field in a 101-93 triumph over St. John’s in the opening round late Wednesday, riding Big East Freshman of the Year Henry Ellenson’s 27 points and 14 rebounds.

TV: 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (20-12): The Golden Eagles, who picked up their 20th win for the ninth time in 11 seasons but probably need a couple more to gain any consideration for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, feature one of the youngest rosters in the country, led by Ellenson, one of three first-year starters. Junior Jajuan Johnson poured in a career-high 23 points and Hannif Cheatham, another freshman who is one of four double-digit scorers, added 19 in the win over the Red Storm. Ellenson hit the 20-point mark in both games against the Musketeers while shooting 56 percent.

ABOUT XAVIER (26-4): Sophomore Trevon Bluiett was named to the All-Big East First Team after topping the Musketeers in scoring (15.2) and finishing 13th in the conference in rebounding (6.4). Davis, who led the league with an 85.9 percent mark at the foul line, was hot down the stretch, averaging 13.7 points while hitting 17-of-34 3-pointers over his final six games. Bluiett averaged 20.5 points in two games against Marquette this season, and senior forward James Farr stood out with 16 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in the first meeting.

TIP-INS

1. The winner gets either No. 3 seed Seton Hall or No. 6 Creighton in the semifinals on Friday.

2. Golden Eagles C Luke Fischer is 18-of-21 from the floor over his last four games.

3. Farr has scored in double figures in a career-bestfour straight games.

PREDICTION: Xavier 89, Marquette 78