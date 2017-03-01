Preview: Marquette at Xavier

Luke Fischer and Marquette have plenty to play for in Wednesday's Big East game at Xavier. A win keeps the Golden Eagles on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble and Fischer has an opportunity to join select company in program history.

Fischer is on the precipice of major milestones in points, rebounds and blocked shots, but would likely trade them all for a chance to play in his first tournament game. The senior, who joined the Golden Eagles halfway through his sophomore season after transferring from Indiana, needs 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks to join Jim McIlvaine as the only players in school history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 150 blocks. If not for a reduction in playing time, which has seen Fischer average 12.7 minutes over the last three games, he may already have the records. The Musketeers have been in free fall even with the return of Trevon Bluiett, but were able to absorb the five straight losses after opening at 18-6 and 8-3 in the Big East and are in good position to reach their fourth straight tournament.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MARQUETTE (17-11, 8-8 Big East): Steve Wojciechowski would love to get a game out of Markus Howard like he had in the first meeting with Xavier, when the freshman erupted for nine 3-pointers and 34 points. Howard, the nation's top 3-point shooter at 55.4 percent, followed that effort with six treys and 24 points against Providence, but the Golden Eagles blew a 12-point lead in the final six minutes in a crucial bubble matchup. The Golden Eagles, who close with a Senior Night home game with Creighton, can finish as high as third or as low as eighth in the Big East as one of six teams between 9-7 and 7-9 in the league.

ABOUT XAVIER (18-11, 8-8): It was one thing for the Musketeers to score fewer points in the two-plus games missed by Bluiett, but the slump continued even after the junior's return from an ankle injury. Chris Mack's team averaged 64.8 points during the losing streak after putting up 78.6 per game in the previous six games - five of them wins. Shooting woes, particularly from 3-point territory (27 percent) and the foul line (62.7 percent), have contributed to the losing, but the Musketeers seemed to right the ship in that regard in a recent loss to Butler and have not lost to Marquette twice in a season since 1985.

TIP-INS

1. Fischer averaged 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 62 percent in 85 career games with Marquette.

2. RaShid Gaston, who is second in the Big East in rebounding and third in field goal percentage, will be one of five players honored on Senior Night for Xavier.

3. With the 22-point victory Feb. 18, the Golden Eagles halted a six-game losing streak against Xavier and increased their series lead to 48-22.

PREDICTION: Xavier 85, Marquette 80