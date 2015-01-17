(Updated: ADDS “fellow reserve” and Xavier’s advantage in bench points in graph 2 CHANGES “roughly 12 minutes” to “12:01” and ADDS “minutes” after “7 1/2” in graph 5)

Xavier 62, Marquette 58: Remy Abell scored 15 points off the bench to carry the Musketeers to a Big East victory at home.

Abell accounted for all of his scoring on 3-pointers and fellow reserve Myles Davis finished with 14 points as Xavier’s bench outscored Marquette’s 33-3. Matt Stainbrook added eight points, four rebounds and four assists for the Musketeers (12-6, 3-3), who committed just four turnovers in the second half.

Matt Carlino made 6-of-9 from 3-point range and registered 27 points for Marquette (10-7, 2-3), which has yet to win a true road game. Duane Wilson supplied 12 points while Luke Fischer contributed seven points and five rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

The zone defense by Marquette was the difference in the first half as the Golden Eagles never trailed thanks to forcing 12 turnovers and collecting nine steals. Carlino scored five straight points to give the Golden Eagles their largest lead at 29-18 and Marquette went into the break with a 31-22 advantage.

Xavier needed fewer than six minutes to close the gap to two points, but Carlino answered with a triple and Wilson a layup to make it 40-33 with 12:01 to go. The Musketeers finally took their first lead on a 3-pointer by Abell with 7 1/2 minutes remaining and it went down to the wire from there, with a missed layup by Fischer and three free throws by Trevon Bluiett providing the difference.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Golden Eagles produced 14 points off of their nine first-half steals. ... The Musketeers were limited to 37.5 percent shooting, including 2-of-12 beyond the arc, in the first half. ... Xavier improved to 198-27 at the Cintas Center.