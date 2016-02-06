Youth serves Xavier with a victory

CINCINNATI -- Xavier coach Chris Mack penciled J.P. Macura into the starting lineup on Saturday because he liked the matchups against Marquette.

Late in the second half, the sophomore guard delivered in the clutch for the Musketeers.

Macura scored 20 points including two go-ahead 3-pointers in the closing minutes, and fellow sophomore guard Trevon Bluiett scored a team-leading 23, as sixth-ranked Xavier held off Marquette, 90-82, at Cintas Center.

Macura, making his fourth start of the season, was 3-of-4 from 3-point range to help rally the Musketeers.

“Almost felt like he tied (the score) on purpose defensively so he could make another 3,” Mack quipped. “There’s a lot that’s unique to J.P. Whatever ‘It’ is, he’s got it. That’s who he’s been since we recruited him.”

Freshman guard Edmond Sumner also starred for Xavier, scoring 15 of his 20 points in the first half to help the Musketeers (21-2, 9-2 in the Big East) win their fifth straight game since losing at home to Georgetown on Jan. 19.

“Sumner’s a pro,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “He could leave this year and be drafted really high. There aren’t many 6-foot-6 guards that can do what he can do.”

Sumner likely impressed the 10 NBA scouts in attendance, as did Marquette freshman forward Henry Ellenson, who scored 22 points and had seven rebounds.

“He’s the best freshman I’ve ever coached against,” Mack said of Ellenson.

Despite playing with four fouls for much of the second half, freshman guard Haanif Cheatham scored 21 points for the Golden Eagles (15-9, 4-7), who dropped their second straight.

“This is the first time I’ve been in foul trouble,” Cheatham said. “It felt like my feet were stuck at times.”

In the first meeting this season -- a 74-66 win by Xavier at Marquette -- the Musketeers went on a 21-0 run in the first half to take control.

The Golden Eagles turned the tables on Saturday with a 15-0 run to go ahead 29-20.

Sumner had two 3-pointers and a dunk in a four-minute span en route to a 15-point first half to keep Xavier close.

Marquette which shot only 16 percent from 3-point range in the first meeting, began Saturday’s game red-hot, going 5-of-8 to take a 39-35 lead into halftime.

“It’s really hard to find fault with our effort,” Wojciechowski said. “I’ve coached on teams that have gone to multiple Final Fours and won national titles. I think Xavier’s a team that can win a national championship. We had a chance to beat a team that played well.”

Marquette believed neutralizing Xavier’s big men and making it a perimeter team was its best chance. The strategy worked for a while.

Forward James Farr, who’s been hampered by a sore hamstring committed, his second foul with nine minutes left in the first half and finished with only four points, while forward Jalen Reynolds had seven points.

But, the Musketeers ended up achieving season highs in 3-point shooting percentage (65 percent) and made 3-pointers (13).

“The way the game was going early, their shots were falling and ours weren‘t,” Bluiett said. “We just had to keep shooting.”

Ellenson’s 3-pointer put the Golden Eagles ahead 55-49 with 11:48 remaining.

Marquette outrebounded the Musketeers, 35-27, helping it maintain the lead.

But, the Gold Eagles also committed 20 turnovers which helped spark Xavier’s comeback.

“Turnovers have been our Achilles heel all year,” Wojciechowski said. “Our margin for error is none, especially against a team like Xavier.”

Marquette led by seven with nine minutes left when Xavier freshman forward Kaiser Gates hit a long 3-pointer. Gates later had a follow dunk to tie the score, 63-63.

An 8-0 Xavier run capped by Macura’s transition layup put the Musketeers ahead by two with 7:14 left.

Junior guard Myles Davis who had started the first 22 games before coming off the bench on Saturday, scored 11 points including a 3-pointer to put Xavier ahead by five.

With the score tied 72-72, Macura answered with a 3-pointer to give the Musketeers the lead.

Following Cheatham’s 3-point play to tie the score, Macura struck again, hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer to put Xavier ahead to stay.

Fearlessness is among the core values Mack expects from his team. It seems to come easy for Macura.

“I might just be born with that,” he said.

NOTES: It was the first time Xavier had three players score at least 20 points since a triple overtime victory over Wofford on Nov. 27, 2010, when Jamel McLean, Mark Lyons, and Tu Holloway each eclipsed that mark. ... Marquette F Henry Ellenson earned Big East newcomer of the week honors for the fifth time this season after averaging 22 points, including a 32-point effort in a win over Butler. ... Xavier has clinched its third straight 20-win season and has done so in 18 of the last 20 years. ... Marquette leads the series, 47-21, including 26 straight victories from 1969 to 1983. But Xavier has won six of the last seven meetings and five straight.