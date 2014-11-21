Preview: Marshall at Louisville

So far, so good in the month of November for No. 8 Louisville, which can move to 3-0 when it faces visiting Marshall on Friday. After knocking off Minnesota in a father-son match-up between Rick Pitino and Minnesota’s Richard Pitino, the Cardinals demolished Jacksonville State by 49 points in their first of four games against lesser opponents. “The best part about the game was the passing in the first half. It was as good as I have seen in quite some time,” Rick Pitino told the media.

Jones had 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals in the victory, which moved the Cardinals to 23-2 in November games over the last five seasons. Montrezl Harrell, Wayne Blackshear, Mangok Mathiang and Chinanu Onuaku each grabbed seven or more rebounds as Louisville came up with a whopping 60 in the game, half of those on the offensive end. “Like I said, the passing was great and the unselfishness, the team play and the execution,” Pitino said. “But we’re physically a much better basketball team with our size.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU.

ABOUT MARSHALL (3-0): The Thundering Herd, who are coached by Dan D‘Antoni - the older brother of NBA veteran coach Mike D‘Antoni - opened their season with a modest 19-point victory over Jacksonville State, which would seem to suggest that they will have a difficult time with the Cardinals. They followed that with a victories over Savannah State, the opponent Louisville will face next, before dispatching a NAIA opponent. “We don’t have the swagger yet of a veteran team that’s won games and knows how to put them away and just end them,” Dan D‘Antoni told the media. “Learning to win every possession the entire game is going to be a learning process.”

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (2-0): Pitino liked what he saw from Onuaku, a 6-10, 230-pound freshman who had 12 points and 13 rebounds in 16 minutes against Jacksonville State after being limited to just eight minutes against Minnesota. “I think Chinanu showed me something,” Pitino told the media. “He’s very strong. He knows the game mentally. He understands the game. I thought from an effort standpoint, he was a big-time player, even though we overmatched them physically.” A native of Maryland, Onuaku chose the Cardinals over Georgetown and Miami (Fla.).

TIP-INS

1. Louisville holds a 10-5 edge in the series, with the last meeting a 80-66 victory for the Cardinals in 2010-11

2. D‘Antoni, who served as an NBA assistant under his brother from 2005 to 2014, played point guard for Marshall from 1966 to 1970, leading the Thunder Herd in scoring with 17.5 points per game in 1968-69.

3. With the win over Jacksonville State, the Cardinals improved to 14-0 in home openers under Pitino.

PREDICTION: Louisville 91, Marshall 55