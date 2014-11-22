(Updated: REPLACES Synopsis with lede (different sentence was in Synopsis) ADDS “and” after Jones’ numbers, first sentence, second graph. CORRECTS time of Louisville 20-point lead, first sentence, fifth graph.)

No. 8 Louisville 85, Marshall 67: Wayne Blackshear contributed 16 points, six rebounds and four steals to help the Cardinals hold off the visiting Thunder Herd.

Chris Jones had 18 points and five assists, and Terry Rozier posted 17 points, five rebounds and three assists for Louisville (3-0). Chinanu Onuaku added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Montrezl Harrell chipped in with 12 points and eight boards for the Cardinals.

Ryan Taylor registered 15 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists for the Thundering Herd (3-1), who fell to 0-8 at Louisville. Shawn Smith scored 16 points and made 4-of-7 3-point attempts, and Cheikh Sane recorded 10 points and five rebounds.

The Thundering Herd were undaunted right from the tip, leading 7-2 and 10-6 behind 10 combined points from Taylor and Smith, and 20-18 with 8:08 remaining before Louisville turned up the defensive pressure. A steal and dunk by Blackshear and three-point play by Rozier keyed a 12-2 run for the Cardinals, who forced 14 turnovers and finished the first half on a 23-7 run in taking a 41-27 lead into halftime.

The second half began with each team scoring just four points over the first 4:37, but soon the pace picked up as David Levitch followed baskets by Mangok Mathiang and Onuaku with the first 3-pointer of the night for Cardinals, who led by 20 with 14:30 remaining. Marshall closed to within 13 points on two occasions thanks to a 3-pointer from Smith and seven straight points by Justin Edmonds, but could never cut it to single digits.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After starting the game 7-of-9 from the field, Marshall hit just 3-of-20 in the final 11:35 of the first half. ... Louisville made 15-of-38 from the field, but were 0-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first half. ... The Thundering Herd finished with 21 turnovers but won the battle of the boards 50-47, including matching the Cardinals with 20 offensive rebounds.