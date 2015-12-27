Preview: Marshall at Maryland

Melo Trimble is the primary star for Maryland, but the sophomore point guard hardly is a one-man show. Trimble and the fourth-ranked Terrapins aim to close their non-conference schedule on a high note Sunday versus visiting Marshall.

Trimble has emerged as a National Player of the Year candidate with averages of 15 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals as well as terrific shooting percentages across the board. However, the Terps are the only Big Ten team with five players averaging double figures, including Robert Carter (12.5 points, team-high 6.5 rebounds) and Jake Layman (11.3, 5.5). Layman scored a season-high 19 points last time out, draining four 3-pointers in a 21-point win over Princeton. Marshall had a chance to post its fifth win in six games Tuesday in the Global Sports Classic championship, but the team faltered in the final minute of an 85-81 setback to Grand Canyon.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MARSHALL (4-8): The Thundering Herd have been playing much better since opening their season with six straight defeats, although their defense still is a work in progress. Marshall gives up 83.3 points per game, ranking 339th in the nation (out of 351 teams) entering Saturday’s action. James Kelly leads the team in three major categories (17.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks) and is less than a week removed from a career-high 38-point effort in a win over Wyoming.

ABOUT MARYLAND (10-1): Carter is struggling from 3-point range (25 percent) but really has increased his shooting percentages from the field and the free-throw line. Layman, prior to his strong effort against Princeton, had failed to reach double figures in points in five of his previous six contests. In addition, the senior forward has managed only one double-double this season (against Rider) after totaling four - including versus Michigan State and Oklahoma State - a season ago.

TIP-INS

1. Marshall F Ryan Taylor averages four fouls per game and has fouled out six times this season, including each of the last three games.

2. Trimble, who scored seven points in the win over Princeton, has been held to single digits in back-to-back games only once in his Maryland career.

3. The Terps rank third in the nation in field-goal percentage (53.5).

PREDICTION: Maryland 76, Marshall 59