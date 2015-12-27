No. 4 Maryland 87, Marshall 67

Junior forward Robert Carter had 19 points and eight rebounds as No. 4 Maryland routed Marshall 87-67 on Sunday afternoon at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

Maryland (11-1) captured its fifth straight win in its final nonconference game this season.

Terrapins freshman center Diamond Stone contributed 16 points, senior guard Rasheed Sulaimon added 14, and sophomore guard Melo Trimble totaled 13 points and seven assists.

The Terrapins shot 52.3 percent (34 of 65) and outrebounded the Thundering Herd 42-29.

Marshall junior guard Stevie Browning finished with 11 points and five rebounds, while junior guard Austin Loop, sophomore guard Jon Elmore, and redshirt freshman guard C.J. Burks scored 11 points apiece.

The Thundering Herd (4-9) lost for the third time in four games and were held to 35.5 percent shooting (27 of 76).

Maryland held a 46-36 advantage at halftime and led by as many as 27 points after a basket by guard Jaylen Brantley with 4:15 remaining. Marshall’s largest lead was 9-5 at the 16:17 mark of the opening half.