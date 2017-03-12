Middle Tennessee wins Conference USA title

Giddy Potts had 30 points and eight rebounds, leading Middle Tennessee to an 83-72 victory over Marshall in the championship game of the Conference USA tournament Saturday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

JoCorey Williams had 17 points and six rebounds for top-seeded Middle Tennessee (30-4), which earned its third NCAA Tournament bid in five years.

C.J. Burks scored 16 points for sixth-seeded Marshall (20-15). Stevie Browning scored 14 points while Austin Loop and Jon Elmore scored 12 points apiece.

Middle Tennessee jumped out to a 7-0 lead and went up 17-6 on a jumper by Aldonis Foote. The Blue Raiders went up by as many as 13 and carried a 40-32 lead into the break.

The Thundering Herd closed to within three early in the second half and got within two on free throws by Elmore. The Blue Raiders responded with an 8-2 run to regain control.