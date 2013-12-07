(Updated: CORRECTS run in graph 4 CORRECTS time in graph 4)

Penn State 90, Marshall 77: Ross Travis had 20 points as all five Nittany Lion starters scored in double figures against the visiting Thundering Herd.

Donovon Jack added 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, seven blocks and seven rebounds for Penn State (7-3) and D.J. Newbill had 17 points and seven rebounds. Tim Frazier recorded 11 points, nine assists and four steals for the Nittany Lions, who improved to 6-0 against Marshall.

Kareem Canty hit 5-of-8 3-pointers and had 28 points for Marshall (4-5), which fell to 0-4 on the road. Elijah Pittman and Shawn Smith chipped in 10 points each.

The Nittany Lions never trailed, jumping to an 11-1 lead and putting together a 9-1 run after the Thundering Herd got within 13-11. Jack’s layup with 55 seconds left in the first half gave Penn State a 20-point lead before Canty made a layup and a half-court buzzer-beater to cut the advantage to 47-32.

Newbill and Brandon Taylor hit back-to-back 3-pointers with 11 minutes left to give Penn State a 68-42 lead. Penn State led by 26 before Smith and Canty combined for five 3-pointers in the final three and a half minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marshall hit just 16-of-30 free throws while Penn State made 17-of-21. ... Pittman entered the game averaging a team-high 22.9 points. ... Jack recorded the most blocks in a game for a Penn State player since Calvin Booth had seven in 1999.