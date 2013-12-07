FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Penn State 90, Marshall 77
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 7, 2013 / 11:32 PM / 4 years ago

Penn State 90, Marshall 77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS run in graph 4 CORRECTS time in graph 4)

Penn State 90, Marshall 77: Ross Travis had 20 points as all five Nittany Lion starters scored in double figures against the visiting Thundering Herd.

Donovon Jack added 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, seven blocks and seven rebounds for Penn State (7-3) and D.J. Newbill had 17 points and seven rebounds. Tim Frazier recorded 11 points, nine assists and four steals for the Nittany Lions, who improved to 6-0 against Marshall.

Kareem Canty hit 5-of-8 3-pointers and had 28 points for Marshall (4-5), which fell to 0-4 on the road. Elijah Pittman and Shawn Smith chipped in 10 points each.

The Nittany Lions never trailed, jumping to an 11-1 lead and putting together a 9-1 run after the Thundering Herd got within 13-11. Jack’s layup with 55 seconds left in the first half gave Penn State a 20-point lead before Canty made a layup and a half-court buzzer-beater to cut the advantage to 47-32.

Newbill and Brandon Taylor hit back-to-back 3-pointers with 11 minutes left to give Penn State a 68-42 lead. Penn State led by 26 before Smith and Canty combined for five 3-pointers in the final three and a half minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marshall hit just 16-of-30 free throws while Penn State made 17-of-21. ... Pittman entered the game averaging a team-high 22.9 points. ... Jack recorded the most blocks in a game for a Penn State player since Calvin Booth had seven in 1999.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.