Preview: Marshall at South Carolina

After a 2-5 start, South Carolina is turning things around. The Gamecocks have won two straight for the first time this season and they go for their fourth win in five games Monday night against visiting Marshall. Senior guard Brenton Williams is providing the spark: he’s averaged 13.2 points over his last four games after not playing much in the first seven contests.

The Thundering Herd lost four starters from last season and it’s showing in their 5-7 start. They’ve lost five of their last six games, four of the losses coming by 10 or fewer points. Marshall is 1-2 since leading scorer Elijah Pittman (21.4) was suspended indefinitely for undisclosed reasons.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSS, ESPN3

ABOUT MARSHALL (5-7): This team boasts plenty of young talent led by freshman PG Kareem Canty, who averages a team-high 17.8 points and ranks fifth nationally with 7.3 assists per game. Look for Marshall to lean more on sophomore forward TyQuane Goard, who has hit 17-of-28 shots from the field since entering the starting lineup five games ago. Marshall is 0-5 on the road this season and 2-19 on the road since the start of last season.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (5-6): While Marshall hasn’t played since Dec. 21, the Gamecocks have played four games and returned from Hawaii in that span. So, fatigue could be an issue for South Carolina, which whipped Akron 78-45 on Saturday despite leading scorer Sindarius Thornwell’s continued slump (7-of-24 over the past three games). The Gamecocks don’t want to get into a run-and-gun affair with Marshall and will try to play the stifling defense that forced 21 Akron turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. The teams haven’t met since the 1980-81 season.

2. Williams is coming off his third career 20-point game, when he nailed six 3-pointers and poured in 24 against Akron.

3. Marshall ranks 11th nationally in scoring (85.8) but is tied for 297th in points allowed (77.6).

PREDICTION: South Carolina 69, Marshall 61