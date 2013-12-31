FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Carolina 92, Marshall 65
December 31, 2013 / 2:51 AM / 4 years ago

South Carolina 92, Marshall 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Lots. Didn’t follow format. Had to totally re-write CORRECTS rebounding totals second notebook item.)

South Carolina 92, Marshall 65: Brenton Williams and Tyrone Johnson scored 18 points apiece as the host Gamecocks won for the fourth time in five games.

Williams hit 3-of-5 3-pointers as he continued his torrid play of late for South Carolina (6-6). Duane Notice finished with 13 points and Demetrius Henry added 12 points for the Gamecocks, who shot 50 percent from 3-point range.

Shawn Smith scored a game-high 19 points and Ryan Taylor added 18 points and three blocks for Marshall (5-8). Kareem Canty finished with 11 points but also had 11 turnovers for the Thundering Herd, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Gamecocks led 36-31 after holding Marshall to 36.4 percent shooting in the first half. South Carolina opened the second half with a 25-10 run capped by a layup by Michael Carrera to boost the lead to 20, 61-41, with 12:12 left.

Marshall closed to within 17 points, 63-46, on a pair of free throws by Canty but that was as close as the Thundering Herd would get the rest of the way. Marshall forward TyQuane Goard, who had been averaging 12 points over the previous three games, was held to four points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: South Carolina improved to 4-2 in the all-time series and 5-2 at home this season… The Gamecocks dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Thundering Herd 44-27. ... Marshall finished just 1-of-14 (7.1 percent) from 3-point range.

