Preview: Marshall at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt looks to bounce backfrom a close loss at Texas when it hosts Marshall in a non-conferencematchup Thursday. The Commodores fell 70-64 to the Longhorns,snapping their two-game winning streak. The Thundering Herd are alsocoming off a loss that snapped a two-game winning streak and wouldlove to earn their first road victory of the season.

Marshall is one of the moreexplosive teams in the country offensively, averaging 88.4 points torank 14th in the nation. That’s a stark contrast withVanderbilt, which is averaging 74.1 points and has scored more than80 once this season. But the Commodores have also played well defensively this season, allowing 72.1 points and opponents to convert only 42.8 percent from the field.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT MARSHALL (4-3): Headinginto the Vanderbilt game, Marshall coach Tom Herrion has been tryingto get his players to focus on getting better. Yes, the offense hasbeen good this year, but Herrion knows that can change in a hurry, soeffort on defense and on the boards can help make up for thosestretches of struggles. “We’ve got to get better heading intoVanderbilt,” Herrion told the Huntington Herald-Dispatch. “At theend of the day, it’s making sure the guys embrace and execute whatour ingredients for success are.”

ABOUT VANDERBILT (4-3): One areathat could use a lot of improvement for the Commodores is thefree throw line. While Vanderbilt has made more (117) and taken more (191) than its opponents this season, it is shooting just 61.3 percent from the line. Coach Kevin Stallings wouldcertainly like to see his team cash in on more of those scoringopportunities, especially when the Commodores have missed 23 freethrows in their three losses, all by fewer than 10 points.

TIP-INS

1. The Thundering Herd have fourstarters averaging in double figures in scoring, led by senior FElijah Pittman’s 23.7 points.

2. Vanderbilt is tied withFlorida for last in the SEC in blocked shots per game, averaging three.

3. This is the first meeting.

PREDICTION: Marshall 82,Vanderbilt 78