Preview: Marshall vs. West Virginia

West Virginia is not the most talented offensive team in the country, but a tenacious defense has led to a crisp 8-1 start to the season. The 21st-ranked Mountaineers take the court for the first time in a week Sunday when they face off with Marshall on a neutral court in Charleston, W.V. Coach Bob Huggins’ team is ranked 267th in the nation in field-goal percentage (41.0) but has used a press defense to generate some additional offense, as was the case last weekend against Northern Kentucky.

“We got our hands on some balls, got some easy baskets and got some numbers and scored,” said Huggins, whose Mountaineers overcame a sluggish first half to defeat the Norse, 67-42. Juwan Staten led the team in points (12), rebounds (eight), assists (four) and steals (three), although he continued to struggle from the field (3-of-12). Staten hopes to get untracked against a Marshall team which has dropped five straight games.

ABOUT MARSHALL (3-5): Coming off a productive freshman season, Ryan Taylor leads the Thundering Herd in scoring (15.3), rebounding (9.0) and assists (3.4). He has scored in double figures in every game, although he set a season low in each of the last two outings, posting 11 points against South Carolina before a 10-point showing versus Penn State. Since shooting 21-of-31 in the first three games, Taylor has connected on 33.3 percent of his shots.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (8-1): Staten is 12-for-40 from the field over his last three games and leads the Mountaineers in scoring (15 ppg) despite a poor 3-point percentage (31.3) that is actually one of the best marks on the team. The Mountaineers only connect on 29.6 percent of their 3-pointers and they also shoot only 65.4 percent from the foul line. One player who has struggled from both areas is second-leading scorer Jonathan Holton, who averages 11.6 points despite shooting 57.9 percent from the stripe and 3-of-24 from the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Despite his poor 3-point percentage, Holton has attempted at least two 3-pointers in every game this season.

2. Thirteen of the last 16 matchups in the series have been decided by 10 points or less.

3. Marshall is looking to improve upon an 18-of-32 showing from the foul line against Penn State.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 71, Marshall 52