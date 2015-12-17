Preview: Marshall vs. West Virginia

One of the nation’s top in-state rivalries takes center stage Thursday as No. 16 West Virginia faces Marshall in the annual Chesapeake Energy Capital Classic in Charleston. “It’s a whole different game,” Mountaineers guard Jaysean Paige told reporters. “Marshall-West Virginia is real big, it’s like a Super Bowl game.”

West Virginia has won four consecutive games in the series and eight of nine overall, but Marshall enters the contest on a three-game winning streak after rolling to a 92-73 victory Monday over North Carolina Central. The Thundering Herd face their toughest test of the young season against the Mountaineers, who bounced back from their first loss of the season against Virginia with a 100-58 victory Sunday over ULM. Marshall averages nearly 30 shots from 3-point range but might need to adjust its approach against West Virginia, which leads the country in 3-point field goal percentage defense at 22.4. The Mountaineers forced 24 turnovers in last season’s 69-66 victory over Marshall and figures to bring plenty of pressure again Thursday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MARSHALL (3-6): Forward Ryan Taylor scored a career-high 27 points against North Carolina Central to move within seven points of becoming the 50th 1,000-point scorer in school history. Coach Dan D’Antoni, who drew attention after last season’s Capital Classic for claiming that West Virginia might be “afraid” to face Marshall, continues to be encouraged by the play of forward James Kelly, who has recorded three double-doubles in his last four games. Point guard Jon Elmore provided a spark in his season debut Monday against North Carolina Central with five points, three assists and a steal in 18 minutes.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (8-1): Guard Jevon Carter followed a dismal shooting game against Virginia with 21 points and five steals against ULM. Carter is averaging 12.4 points while forward Devin Williams is tied for eighth nationally in double-doubles entering Wednesday with six to lead the fast-paced Mountaineers, who are scoring 85.9 points per game and forcing opponents to turn it over on 30 percent of their possessions. West Virginia made a season-high 15 3-pointers against ULM, including four each by Paige, Carter and guard Daxter Miles Jr., who has scored in double figures in 14 of his last 17 games.

TIP-INS

1. Fourteen of the last 17 meetings have been decided by 10 points or fewer, including two overtime contests.

2. The Mountaineers have reached the 100-point mark three times this season after surpassing 90 points twice all of last year.

3. Marshall is 6-46 away from home over the last four seasons.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 91, Marshall 76