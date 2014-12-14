No. 21 West Virginia 69, Marshall 66: Juwan Staten scored 15 points and made two clutch free throws with seven seconds left as the Mountaineers prevailed in a neutral-site game at Charleston, W.V.

Jonathan Holton and Staten each made two free throws in the final 23 seconds to make up for a poor foul shooting effort by West Virginia (9-1), which was 22-of-34 from the line. J.P. Kambola missed the tying 3-pointer in the waning seconds as Marshall lost its sixth straight game.

Holton and Jevon Carter each contributed 14 points and six rebounds while Gary Browne chipped in 10 points for the Mountaineers, who shot poorly from the field (38.6) and the arc (3-of-17), in addition to their free-throw woes. Justin Edmonds paced the Thundering Herd (3-6) with 18 points, while Austin Loop had 13 and Ryan Taylor scored 11 but also committed seven of Marshall’s 24 turnovers.

Marshall led 41-39 with just over 13 minutes remaining when Loop made two 3-pointers around a dunk by Kambola to fuel the Thundering Herd to a 49-41 advantage with about 11 1/2 minutes left. West Virginia finally caught up on Browne’s jumper with 8:25 to go, creating a deadlock at 49-49.

After that, neither team made a bucket until Browne’s 3-pointer with 5 1/2 minutes left put the Mountaineers ahead 56-53, although the Thundering Herd eventually drew even at 60-60 with 2:44 to play. Staten made a jumper and West Virginia added three foul shots for a 65-60 edge with 1:22 to go before Marshall closed within 67-66 on Edmonds’ 3-pointer with 16 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Of the last 17 matchups between the teams, 14 have been decided by 10 points or less. ... Edmonds, who finished with six rebounds and six assists, led all scorers with nine points in the first half as the teams were tied 27-27 at the break. ... Holton was 0-of-1 from 3-point range to fall to 3-of-25 on the season. This was the first game in which he failed to attempt multiple 3s.