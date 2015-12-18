No. 20 West Virginia 86, Marshall 68

No. 20 West Virginia retook the lead by holding Marshall without a field goal for a seven-minute stretch in the second half, then pulled away to win 86-68 at the Capital Classic on Thursday in Charleston, W.Va.

Guard Jevon Carter scored 15 points and guard Daxter Miles had 14 for the Mountaineers (9-1), who trailed 38-37 before taking command with a 16-1 run.

Forward Elijah Macon scored 12 points off the West Virginia bench, picking up the slack after leading scorer Devin Williams encountered foul trouble and was held scoreless until 16:20 remained in the game.

Forward Ryan Taylor’s 15 points led the Thundering Herd (3-7), who have not beaten a ranked opponent since 2011, when they upset then-No. 21 West Virginia 75-71 in the same arena. Any chances of an upset this time evaporated when Marshall’s 3-point shooters went cold -- their 6-for-12 start followed by 14 consecutive misses to close the game.

Taylor fouled out, as did forward James Kelly, whose 11 points were six below his season average. Marshall transfer guard Jon Elmore, playing in his third game since becoming eligible, finished 1-for-9 from the floor but made 11 of 12 free throws for 14 points.

West Virginia won the rebounding battle 48-32, led by forward Jonathan Holton’s eight and Williams’ seven. The game lived up to its ragged reputation with 56 fouls and 71 free throws.