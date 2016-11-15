Preview: Mary at Nebraska

While some of the play of Nebraska's newcomers may have been enough to give coach Tim Miles a headache in the team's season-opening win, sophomore Glynn Watson Jr. actually played through one in order to give his team the jolt it needed. Miles should have an opportunity to give his youngsters an extended opportunity to build their chemistry Tuesday as the Cornhuskers host Division II foe University of Mary - their coach's alma mater.

“I don’t know if it was a migraine or not, but we had to take him out two or three times and just get him hydrated, make sure he got medicine. If he can do what he did tonight in that condition, then he’s really good," said Miles of Watson after he erupted for a career-high 23 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals in Sunday's 83-61 victory over Sacramento State. The Cornhuskers' newcomers - a group that included three freshmen and two transfers - did not fare nearly as well, however, as they combined for only five points on 2-of-16 shooting off the bench. “For a lot of guys, this is their first head out, especially for the freshmen and the transfers. … We had a lot of nerves coming in, but I think in the second half, we shook them off and got back to work," Nebraska guard Tai Webster told The Lincoln Journal Star. The Marauders opened their season last week by dropping both of their games in the SBU Classic, including 76-72 to host Southwest Baptist University on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF MARY (0-2): Damota Henry (7.6 points in 2015-16) is off to a red-hot start this season, shooting 3-for-8 beyond the arc in each of the first two games and 13-for-27 from the field overall en route to a 19-point average. Sixth man Ricky Suggs (14 points, eight rebounds) and forward Bryan Jefferson (14, nine) each fell just shy of a double-double Saturday; along with Henry, the senior trio is responsible for 92 of the 143 points that Mary has scored so far. Isaac Lundquist - a 6-9, 235-pound senior center - is the only regular who stands taller than 6-7, which has contributed to the Marauders getting outscored 32-14 in second-chance points through two games.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (1-0): Webster - the lone senior on the roster - tallied 20 points Sunday for his third career 20-point effort, scoring 18 in the second half after Watson tallied 17 of his 23 in the opening stanza. Ed Morrow Jr. posted a career-high 15 points and six rebounds and displayed his impressive athleticism with several impressive dunks, while fellow sophomore forward Jack McVeigh went 3-for-5 beyond the arc and collected a team-high seven boards. Despite shooting a serviceable 47.7 percent from the field, Miles was very unhappy about his team's inability to convert near the basket, as the Cornhuskers missed 12 shots within four feet of the basket in the first half.

TIP-INS

1. Miles graduated from the University of Mary in 1989 and was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.

2. Nebraska's starting lineup (Watson, Webster, Morrow, McVeigh and sophomore forward Michael Jacobson) combined to shoot 29-of-49 from the field against Sacramento State.

3. The Cornhuskers will wrap up a stretch of three games in seven days Saturday when they host Louisiana Tech.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 91, Mary 58