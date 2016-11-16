Nebraska dominates from the start, rolls over Mary

There was no sluggish start on Tuesday when Nebraska jumped out to a 12-2 lead and cruised to an easy 70-38 win over the University of Mary at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

All 10 Cornhuskers who played scored and no one played more than 20 minutes. Tai Webster, the only senior in the starting lineup for Nebraska, and Michael Jacobson, one of four sophomores in Tim Miles’ starting lineup, each scored 10 points to lead the Cornhuskers (2-0).

Glynn Watson, who was coming off a career-high 23 points in Sunday’s win against Sacramento State, was held to six points but did have four assists.

Bryan Jefferson, an All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference first-team selection last season, led the Marauders with 10 points.

The Cornhuskers held the Marauders to 28 percent from the field on 14 of 50 field-goal attempts. The Cornhuskers made 26 of 52 attempts and held a 45-21 advantage on the boards. The Cornhuskers blocked seven shots while the Marauders did not record a block.

Miles might have had mixed emotions playing Mary; he played for the Marauders from 1985-1988 and was a student coach at the Bismarck, N.D., school. In 2007, Miles was inducted into the Marauders Hall of Fame.

Tuesday’s game was the first time Nebraska played an NCAA Division II school in the regular season since the 2006-07 season. And the game never was close.

Unlike their season opener, when the Cornhuskers relied on a second-half run to beat Sacramento State, Nebraska controlled the game from the opening tip.

Nebraska opened up a 30-8 lead by the time Isaac Lindquist’s jumper put the Marauders in double digits with just over five minutes left in the half.

The Cornhuskers had a 34-16 lead at halftime and held Mary to four points in the first seven minutes of the second half.

The Marauders fell to 0-3 after dropping a pair of games at the SBU Classic in Missouri.