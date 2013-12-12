Preview: Maryland at Boston College

High-scoring guard Olivier Hanlan will be back in the starting lineup when struggling Boston College hosts Maryland on Thursday in the ACC opener for both squads. Hanlan didn’t start in Sunday’s 78-62 loss to USC due to disciplinary reasons and his scoring average dipped to 19.2 as he scored a season-worst six points. The Terrapins have their own set of issues after back-to-back losses to Ohio State and George Washington.

Maryland is committing 14.2 turnovers per game and coach Mark Turgeon is taking measures to shore up the problem. Freshman Roddy Peters, who has a team-leading 30 assists despite coming off the bench in seven of nine games, will be asked to do the bulk of the ball-handling duties. “Roddy is our best point guard offensively,” Turgeon said of the player averaging 6.2 points, “and he’s getting better defensively.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MARYLAND (5-4, 0-0 ACC): The Terrapins had won four straight games before the two defeats and the two-point loss to George Washington on Sunday was particularly galling due to digging themselves a 12-point halftime deficit and ultimately being done in by suspect shooting (39.1) and 18 turnovers. “We’re only nine games into the season,” said forward Jake Layman, the leading scorer at 14.4 per outing. “We just have to keep working hard and good things will happen.” Guard Dez Wells (13.9) and forward Evan Smotrycz (13.6 points, team-leading 7.3 rebounds) also average in double digits.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-6, 0-0 ACC): The duo of Hanlon and forward Ryan Anderson (18 per game) score nearly half the team’s points and point guard Joe Rahon (12) is also averaging in double digits. The Eagles have lost their last two games – against Purdue and USC – by a combined 37 points and coach Steve Donahue is aware the team’s bravado is fragile. “The bottom line is we have a group of kids who are not playing with confidence,” Donahue told reporters. “We have a lot of guys who have been beat up by the schedule and our failures and it’s affecting their confidence and it’s affecting our team confidence.”

TIP-INS

1. The teams split two meetings last season with Hanlan averaging 22 points.

2. Maryland is shooting just 62.6 percent from the free-throw line.

3. Anderson needs 14 points to become the 40th player in Boston College history to score 1,000 career points.

PREDICTION: Maryland 70, Boston College 67