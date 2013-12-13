Maryland 88, Boston College 80: Dez Wells scored 22 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to lead the Terrapins past the host Eagles in the ACC opener for both squads.

Roddy Peters tallied 14 points and Jake Layman added 13 for Maryland, which shot 55.2 percent from the field. Nick Faust scored 11 points as the Terrapins (6-4) halted a two-game losing streak.

Olivier Hanlan scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half for Boston College (3-7), which lost its third straight game. Garland Owens added 16 points and Ryan Anderson had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Eagles had a 62-58 lead after Joe Rahon drained a 3-pointer with just under eight minutes to play. Layman’s basket with 4:18 remaining put the Terrapins ahead to stay and Wells scored 10 points down the stretch to help Maryland protect the lead.

The Terrapins opened up a 23-11 advantage after Faust buried a 3-pointer less than eight minutes into the contest. Boston College later pulled within one before Maryland responded with a 9-1 burst en route to a 42-36 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wells’ previous high of 30 came when Maryland upset Duke in the ACC tournament quarterfinals last March. … Anderson raised his career point total to an even 1,000 to become the 40th player in Boston College history to reach the milestone. … Hanlan was 15-of-16 from the free-throw line and handed out eight assists.