Preview: Maryland at Clemson

Clemson can earn a ninth victory in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the ninth time in school history when it hosts Maryland on Sunday. “We’ve put ourselves in position to do some really good things this year, some special things,” Tigers coach Brad Brownell told The State earlier. “But we’ve got to finish.”

A three-game homestand to close the regular season should benefit Clemson, which remains on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but the Terrapins are just as hungry for victories down the stretch. Maryland has lost three of its last four and the near-upset of then-No. 4 Syracuse on Monday was a tough pill to swallow. ”It’s a little frustrating that we keep playing good basketball and we keep coming up short,” sophomore guard Seth Allen told reporters.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT MARYLAND (15-13, 7-8 ACC): The Terrapins held Syracuse to 57 points, but a lack of scoring depth prevented what would have been the best win of the season. Allen scored 22 points in the loss while the bench combined to score seven points on 1-of-9 shooting. Maryland will need a better effort on offense as it prepares to face the nation’s second-ranked team in points allowed (56.2).

ABOUT CLEMSON (17-10, 8-7 ACC): The Tigers opened conference play at 6-3 but have lost four of their last six games. Clemson ranks a shocking 331st in assists at 10.2 per game. Leading scorer K.J. McDaniels ranks sixth in the conference in scoring with 16.8 points a game and has averaged 22.2 over the last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson and Maryland are meeting for the last time as ACC foes as the Terps prepare to move to the Big Ten next season.

2. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon is 3-0 against the Tigers and his team has won the last four meetings in the series.

3. The Terps are 7-1 in conference games when scoring over 70 points.

PREDICTION: Maryland 61, Clemson 58