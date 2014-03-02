Clemson 77, Maryland 73 (2OT): K.J. McDaniels had 26 points and 14 rebounds while Rod Hall scored 16 points, including two key free throws in the final 17 seconds of double overtime to lift the host Tigers in ACC play.

Landry Nnoko scored 11 points and grabbed nine boards for Clemson (18-10, 9-7), which earned its ninth ACC win for the ninth time in school history. Damarcus Harrison added 10 points and Jaron Blossomgame had six points with seven rebounds.

Seth Allen finished with 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting and Dez Wells added 16 points for Maryland (15-14, 7-9), which has lost four of its last five games. Evan Smotrycz scored 19 points off the bench with four triples and Charles Mitchell pulled down a game-high 15 boards.

Hall sank a long jumper with 19 seconds remaining in the first overtime to make it a 62-59 Clemson lead, but Smotrycz answered with a clutch three to tie it up at 62 and McDaniels’ layup as time expired didn’t fall as both teams prepared for a second overtime. With 45 seconds remaining in the second extra session, Maryland came within two after Nick Faust sank two free throws, but Hall buried two free throws of his own for a four-point cushion and the Terrapins missed their last two shots.

The Tigers went into the break with a 33-32 edge after erasing an 11-point deficit with 4:47 left to go in the first half. Tied at 54 with 18 seconds left in regulation, Wells had his layup blocked by McDaniels and Adonis Filer’s wild shot on the other end didn’t come close as the buzzer sounded.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clemson and Maryland combined to go 2-of-15 from the floor with five turnovers in the opening five minutes before settling down. ... Maryland F Jake Layman, a 42.2 percent shooter, could not find the mark against the Tigers as he missed his first nine shots and finished 1-of-14 with three points. ... McDaniels is now tied for 10th on Clemson’s single-season blocks list with 81 after recording six against Maryland.