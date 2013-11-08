Preview: Maryland at Connecticut

Connecticut saw its fortunes decline in the last year as legendary coach Jim Calhoun retired, the team missed out on the postseason due to sanctions and the school was left off the conference carousel. Now operating out of the American Athletic Conference, the Huskies open their season on Friday by hosting Maryland in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Terrapins will enjoy another season in the ACC before taking that conference carousel over to the Big Ten.

The upside of Connecticut not receiving an invitation to join the Big Ten or the ACC is a conference slate that replaces traditional powers like Georgetown and Syracuse with Houston and Southern Methodist. The Huskies also return each of their top six scorers and are expected to contend with Louisville and Memphis for the top spot in the AAC. Maryland returns plenty of talent as well but lost center Alex Len to the NBA draft and had guard Pe’Shon Howard transfer to Southern California.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MARYLAND (2012-13: 25-13): The Terrapins are predicted to challenge for that middle tier in the ACC, though another year of maturity from swingman Dez Wells could get them closer to the top. Wells is expected to take on more ball-handling duties and averaged 13.1 points on 52.6 percent shooting as a sophomore last season, including a 30-point outburst in an ACC tournament win over Duke. “Dez Wells is trying to run the team,” coach Mark Turgeon said after an exhibition win on Sunday. “He’s been an unbelievable leader and communicator for us.”

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (2012-13: 20-10): The Huskies managed 20 wins despite sitting out both the Big East and NCAA Tournaments last season and will run out a starting lineup with two seniors and two juniors to go along with sophomore Omar Calhoun. Shabazz Napier and Ryan Boatright combined to average 32.5 points and nine assists in one of the most productive backcourts in the country last season. “I’m excited with this team,” coach Kevin Ollie said. “We’re going to go to the lab and continue to work on what we’ve been working on - that’s transition, that’s rebounding, that’s keeping our man in front of us.”

TIP-INS

1. Terrapins G Seth Allen will miss 8-10 weeks with a broken foot.

2. Huskies freshman F Kentan Facey was cleared by the NCAA and granted a waiver of delayed enrollment, giving him four full years of eligibility after a question about his high school studies in Jamaica and New York.

3. Maryland G Jake Layman is set to take over the bulk of Allen’s minutes and went 5-for-7 from 3-point range in the final exhibition game.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 75, Maryland 69