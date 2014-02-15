Preview: Maryland at Duke

Maryland is moving to the Big Ten next season, but before it leaves the ACC it will have to make one final trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium to visit Duke on Saturday. The Terrapins had more success than most teams in the legendary arena during the Gary Williams era, though little of late. The Blue Devils will be a well-rested squad in search of their third straight win after a rivalry game at North Carolina on Wednesday was postponed due to snow.

Duke could not even make it the 11 miles to the North Carolina campus on Wednesday and will have to endure a busy stretch with the rescheduled contest sandwiched into next week between a trip to Georgia Tech and a visit from top-ranked Syracuse. The influx of teams into the ACC this season means that the Blue Devils will face the Terrapins only once during the regular season before waving goodbye to the longtime rivals, and the postponement gives them a full week off since an easy win at Boston College. Maryland is just 1-5 on the road in conference play.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MARYLAND (14-11, 6-6 ACC): The Terrapins put up a fight before fading in the second half of a 61-53 loss at Virginia on Monday, two days after putting up 83 points on one of the best defensive teams in the ACC in a win over Florida State. Seth Allen went for a career-high 32 points in the victory over the Seminoles and had 15 against the Cavaliers on 7-of-14 shooting. The difference came from beyond the arc, where Allen went 7-of-10 against Florida State before slumping to 1-of-6 two days later. The sophomore guard is shooting 39.7 percent from beyond the arc on the season.

ABOUT DUKE (19-5, 8-3): The Blue Devils know a few things about getting hot from 3-point range and lead the ACC with a 3-point field-goal percentage of 42. Duke went 11-of-21 from beyond the arc in last Saturday’s 89-68 win at Boston College but freshman Jabari Parker did not need any 3-pointers to post season highs of 29 points and 16 rebounds. Parker got off to a slow start in ACC play but is coming on strong of late with 21 or more points in three of the last four contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Maryland has not won at Cameron Indoor Stadium since Feb. 28, 2007.

2. The Blue Devils are beginning a stretch of five games in 11 days that includes the rescheduled trip to North Carolina.

3. Terrapins F Evan Smotrycz is struggling to 3-of-17 from the field over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Duke 82, Maryland 71